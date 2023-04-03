Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is Likely to Upsurge at USD 114.16 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published comprehensive business research on " Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market " includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market research report is a demonstrated source of data and information that gives a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities, and status. The report endows with the CAGR (compound annual growth rate) value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which seems to be helpful in deciding costing and investment strategies. The market report is a specific study of the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry which explains the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. A brilliant team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters, and economists has worked rigorously to generate this advanced and all-embracing Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market research report.

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) are passive and active safety systems designed to eliminate human error when operating various types of vehicles. ADAS systems employ advanced technologies to assist drivers while driving and thus improve driver performance. ADAS employs a variety of sensor technologies to perceive the environment around the vehicle and then either provide information to the driver or take action as needed. Today, ADAS systems are used in automobiles, trucks, and buses, as well as farming, construction, and military vehicles.

Human error causes nearly all vehicle accidents, which can be avoided with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The role of ADAS is to reduce the number of car accidents and the severity of those that cannot be avoided in order to prevent deaths and injuries. These potentially life-saving systems are critical to the success of ADAS applications. They support real-time multimedia, vision processing, and sensor fusion subsystems by incorporating the most recent interface standards and running multiple vision-based algorithms.

Recent Developments

In July 2021 Magna International Inc. will acquire Veoneer, a leader in automotive safety technology to strengthen and broaden its ADAS portfolio and industry position.

In April 2021 Denso Corporation developed advanced driver assistance products for the new Lexus LS and Toyota Mirai.

In January 2020 ZF co ASSIST, a Level 2 + automated driving system, was released as the company's first foray into the Level 2 + modular hardware and software suite, highlighting ZF's capabilities as a complete system supplier. ZF will equip production vehicles for a major Asian manufacturer with this new ZF system beginning in 2020.

In February 2020, Veoneer was chosen to provide active safety services based on next-generation vision and radar systems. Veoneers versatile system was designed to achieve Euro NCAP 5-star safety ratings and includes a variety of driver assistance features such as highway assistance, adaptive cruise control stop and go, traffic sign recognition, lane centering control, automatic emergency braking, and automated high beam control.

In July 2020 Arbor unveiled an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and fleet management Rockchip PX30-based telematics device with an 8-inch touchscreen, with the primary goal of improving bus safety.

In July 2020 LeddarTech, a Canadian ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) company, announced that it is acquiring VayaVision, an Israeli company that creates an autonomous vehicle vision sensor-based platform.

Some of the major players operating in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Aptiv.

Intel Corporation

DENSO CORPORATION.

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Magna International Inc

Valeo

SAMSUNG

NVIDIA Corporation.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Texas Instruments Incorporated

VOXX Electronics Corp.

Autoliv Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Ficosa Internacional SA

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Highlights from Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analysed concerning various product type and application. The Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness —Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Drivers

Increased production of technologically advanced vehicles

The increased production of vehicles equipped with higher safety standards around the world is expected to propel the advanced driver assistance market. The increased use of artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT) in vehicles is also prompting automakers to develop advanced driver assistance systems. The implementation of stringent rules and regulations governing vehicle safety standards is expected to boost the global market for advanced driver assistance systems. Growing mergers and acquisitions between vehicle manufacturers around the world for the development of autonomous driving are expected to fuel the global market for advanced driver assistance systems.

Stringent governments regulations

Governments in developed countries are mandating the implementation of various technologies in vehicles to improve consumer safety and security. The increase in disposable income and purchasing power of consumers is also expected to boost the sale of premium vehicles, which is expected to drive the global market for advanced driver assistance systems. The increased electrification of vehicles is expected to fuel the global advanced driving assistance market.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentations:

System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Front Light

Automatic Emergency Braking

Cross Traffic Alert

Driver Monitoring System

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Pedestrian Detection System

Road Sign Recognition

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Traffic Jam Assist

Component



Camera Unit

Lidar Sensor

Radar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Offering



Hardware

Software

Vehicle type



Buses

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Trucks

Electric Vehicle Type



Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Propulsion



Diesel

Electric Vehicle

Petrol

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Global advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country of system, component, offering, vehicle type, electric vehicle type and propulsion as referenced above.

The countries covered in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to increased investment in R&D.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience unprecedented growth and will have the highest compound annual growth (CAGR). This is due to increased investment in the automation industry.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By System Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Component Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Offering Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Vehicle type Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Electric Vehicle Type Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Propulsion Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Region Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

