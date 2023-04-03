Global Gift Cards Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Emphasis On Loyalty Management Programs Bodes Well for Inclusion of Gift Cards

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gift Cards: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gift Cards estimated at US$899.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Retail Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$585.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Restaurant Closed Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $339.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Gift Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$339.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$282.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$215.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 218 Featured) -

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Best Buy Co., Inc.

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

Edenred

Global Payments Direct, Inc.

Gyft, Inc.

InComm PaymentsT

NGC US, LLC.

Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Starbucks Corporation

Target Corporation

Walmart Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 529 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $899.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2300 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Gift Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Gift Cards Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Retail & Restaurant Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wedding Gift Cards to Witness Steady Growth Supported by Marriageable Millennials

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Growing Emphasis On Loyalty Management Programs Bodes Well for Inclusion of Gift Cards

Global Opportunity for Loyalty Management Translates Into Increased Potential for Reaching Out With Gift Cards: Global Loyalty Management Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Coffee Gift Cards as Top Marketing Tools to Benefit From the Healthy Outlook for Coffee Shops

Growing Market for Coffee Shops to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Coffee Gift Cards: Global Market for Coffee Shops (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

E-Gifting Rises in Prominence. Here's Why

Widespread Adoption of Smartphones Accelerates the Concept of e-Gift Cards

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021

Growing Smartphones Addiction Implies Retailers Can Lose No Time in Developing a Strong e-Gifting Strategy: Time Spent on Non Voice Activities on Smartphones by Users in the United States for Years 2019 through 2024

Rising Demand for Personalized Gift Cards as More Consumers Appreciate Personalization

Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards

Gift Cards Emerge as a Popular Marketing Strategy for Restaurants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wn3yvc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment