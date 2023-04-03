New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Drone Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439030/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Use of Drones Has Presented a Growing Security Threat Worldwide



In recent years, the increasing use of drones has presented a growing security threat worldwide. In response, countries around the world have been developing and implementing anti-drone technologies and regulations to protect critical infrastructure, public safety, and national security. Anti-drone technologies range from detection and tracking systems to jamming technologies, autonomous drones, and other advanced tools that can disable or capture rogue drones. These technologies are being deployed in a wide range of settings, including airports, military bases, government buildings, public spaces, and other critical infrastructure.





Furthermore, international collaboration and joint exercises have played an important role in developing and testing anti-drone technologies and tactics. Allies have been working together to develop comprehensive anti-drone strategies and share knowledge and expertise in this area. As the use of drones continues to increase, it is likely that anti-drone measures will become even more critical in ensuring public safety and protecting national security. It will be important for countries to continue investing in the development of advanced anti-drone technologies and regulations that can address the evolving threats posed by drones. By doing so, countries can effectively combat the potential risks posed by the malicious use of drones and help ensure a safer and more secure future





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Application



• Detection, Tracking and Identification



• Interdiction





Market Segment by Technology



• Electronic System



• Laser System



• Kinetic System





Market Segment by Platform



• Ground-based: Fixed



• Ground-based: Mobile



• Hand-Held



• UAV-based





Market Segment by End-User



• Military and Defense



• Critical Infrastructure



• Commercial and Institutional



• Homeland Security



• Other End-User





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Anti-Drone Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Advanced Radar Technologies



• Airbus SE



• Battelle Memorial Institute



• Blighter Surveillance Systems



• Boeing Company



• Dedrone



• DroneShield Limited



• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd



• Leonardo S.p.A.



• Liteye Systems, Inc.



• MBDA



• Moog Inc.



• Northrop Grumman Corporation



• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.



• Saab AB





Overall world revenue for Anti-Drone Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$701 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





