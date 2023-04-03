Global Digital TV SoC Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.4%

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital TV SoC Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital TV SoC Market size is expected to reach $17.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Intel Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
- Qualcomm, Inc
- Toshiba Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V
- STMicroelectronics N.V
- MediaTek, Inc
- Broadcom, Inc
- Apple, Inc
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
A digital TV System on the chip is an advanced microchip that combines all of the electronic circuits and parts required for a digital display solution onto a single integrated circuit. Examples of digital display solutions include high-definition television (HDTV) and ultra-high-definition television (UHDTV) (IC).
In addition, the next generation of 4K and 8K television systems on a chip (SoC) offers premium refresh rates and incorporates a suite of cutting-edge technologies that really make the video stand out.
Integrated circuits house the vast majority of the components that make up digital television. Tools for working with radio frequency, digital signals, and mixed signals might fall under this category. In addition to this, all of the components are assembled on a single substrate. In addition, systems on a chip consume a lot less power and need a lot less room than designs made up of several chips that have the same capabilities.
The bulk of today's complex computer networks is designed to enhance performance while simultaneously reducing the amount of power they use. As a result of the spike in demand for electronic devices that are both intelligent and power-efficient, the worldwide market for digital TV SoC is anticipated to see significant expansion over the course of the projected period.
In addition, the prognosis for the digital TV SoC market is primarily driven by a growth in the amount of cash available for discretionary spending in emerging nations. In addition, the standardization of manufacturing processes is anticipated to be a result of integration with more modern technology, which is expected to play a role in shaping the future of the manufacturing sectors.
Market Growth Factors
The rise in digitalization trend
Recent technological improvements have resulted in the addition of a new component to digital signage known as the System-on-Chip (SoC). In the past, cumbersome media players were linked to digital screens in order to run the material, which was often managed by a cloud-based content management system (CMS).
The revolutionary system-on-a-chip (SoC) technology combines all of the essential elements of a computer onto a single, tiny board. This board is then incorporated into digital displays, making it possible for such displays to show material without the need for additional media players. As a result, this element is what is propelling the expansion of the Digital TV SoC Market.
Provides safe access
Consumers and organizations alike have come to anticipate having unfettered, on-demand access to any and all of their information and content, regardless of location or time. Accessing and delivering digital media has become very difficult, especially for video applications, since digital media is now the industry standard for audio and video (AV) material.
This is mostly the result of the high network bandwidth needs for high definition (HD) resolutions as well as the processor bandwidth requirements for video decoding formats like MPEG4 and H.264. As a result, this element is what is propelling the expansion of the Digital TV SoC Market.
Market Restraining Factor
The initial design and development costs of the system on a chip might be rather high
The expenses associated with projects at corporations will thus go up, as will the likelihood of product failure. Design limits provide a problem for SoCs that are constructed using conventional bus-based and cross-bar communication architectures.
A sophisticated communication architecture that supports fast throughput is in great demand as a result of the rapid growth of artificial intelligence applications and the increased demand for these applications. During the projection period, the expansion of the market is expected to be hampered by these reasons.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|168
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$8295.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$17445.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
By Application
- LCD
- LED
- OLED
- QLED
By Geography
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sz3tx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment