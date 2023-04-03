New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sportswear (Clothing, Footwear and Accessories) Market Size, Channel and Segments Analytics, Brand Value and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439195/?utm_source=GNW
The databook also reveals major brands‘ share in sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2021.
Scope
- The overall sportswear market in Global is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2026 to reach USD 489.9 bn.
- Women’s sports clothing will grow at 4.7% to reach USD 129.3 bn by 2026
- Trainers in men’s sports footwear dominates the sales but shoes & boots is expected to be the fastest growing category
- Nike led the overall sportswear market in 2021 with 15.7% market share followed by Adidas (8.7%) and Puma (2.3%)
Sportswear (Clothing, Footwear and Accessories) Market Size, Channel and Segments Analytics, Brand Value and Forecast, 2021-2026
Summary. This databook provides both the historic and forecast market data of total global sportswear sales.It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value and volume trends, with category details in sportswear.
