Global Nebulizer Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders is Driving Expansion

The Global Nebulizer Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Omron Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Medical Depot, Inc.)

Beurer GmBH

Vectura Group Plc (Philip Morris International, Inc.)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc

PARI GmbH

Aerogen Ltd

A nebulizer, also known as a nebulizer, is a kind of drug delivery equipment that is used in the medical field to provide medicines in the form of a mist that is breathed into the lungs of the patient. Nebulizers are often used in the treatment of a variety of respiratory illnesses and conditions, including asthma, cystic fibrosis, COPD, and others.

They employ oxygen, compressed air, or ultrasonic power to break up liquids and suspensions into minute aerosol droplets that are breathed through the mouthpiece of the device. These droplets may be inhaled by the user. A combination of gas with solid or liquid particles is referred to as an aerosol.



Both home (tabletop) and portable versions of nebulizers are available. Nebulizers designed for use in the home are often bigger and need to be plugged into a power source. Nebulizers that are portable may be powered by batteries or plugged into an electrical outlet in a vehicle. Some are just slightly larger than a standard deck of playing cards, making it possible to transport them in a handbag or briefcase.



Within the nebulizer market, it is anticipated that the nebulizer sector will see significant growth. There may be a connection between the shifting manufacturing of nebulizer devices and the easy and inexpensive availability of land in emerging countries. The population of the United States is showing signs of increasing interest in the use of newly created nebulizers that are capable of delivering medications in a timely manner and that also include high-end technological analysis and more accuracy.



The device is able to deliver the drug to a particular location in the lungs, so reducing the dosage and, as a result, the incidental effects of the medication.

Additionally, the device is able to detect when the patient is not breathing adequately and send out warning signals. People from all around the globe have a preference for nebulizers that have cutting-edge features and benefits. Following the spread of the coronavirus, there has been an increased interest in taking preventative measures, which has demanded the incorporation of forward-thinking technology such as secure cloud computing that is synchronized with nebulizers for continuous patient monitoring.

Market Growth Factors

The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders is driving the expansion of the market.



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (also known as COPD) is a progressive lung disease that presents a significant risk to the patient's life. It causes shortness of breath (often brought on by physical activity) and puts the patient at risk for catastrophic illness.

According to the World Health Organization, it is projected that the illness was responsible for around 3 million fatalities in the world in 2015. This figure represents approximately 5% of all deaths that occurred around the world in 2015. The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is driving up consumer demand for nebulizers, which in turn is driving the expansion of the market.



Demand on the rise for healthcare delivered in the home.



Due to advances in medicine, the prevalence of communicable illnesses in poor nations has decreased, while the prevalence of non-communicable diseases has increased. The rise in the incidence of lifestyle illnesses may be attributed, in part, to factors such as leading a sedentary lifestyle and drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.

As a result, the increasing demand for efficient inhaled medication delivery devices and the marketing of respiratory care devices for use in the home by a large number of healthcare institutions are projected to drive the development of this market throughout the period covered by the estimate.



Market Restraining Factor

Nebulizer's potential adverse effects on the user



Nebulized forms of drugs may exhibit their full range of potential adverse effects and interactions. The majority of the adverse effects brought on by nebulizer usage are directly related to the medicine that is being administered.

However, if the temperature of the nebulized solution is too high or the composition of the solution is too high (tonicity), this might cause the airway to constrict, which can make it difficult to breathe. If a face mask is not worn properly, it may irritate the user's eyes and cause discomfort. Nebulizers may not be adopted as widely as a result of their potential adverse effects, which would result in a slower growth rate for the market throughout the time being analyzed.



By Type

Jet

Mesh

Ultrasonic

By End-use

Hospitals & Clinics

Emergency Centers

Home Healthcare

By Application

COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

