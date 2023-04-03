Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC Offers Niche Businesses Insurance Services on Par with Large Providers

Carson City, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson City, Nevada -

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC is offering businesses a host of services to capitalize on and fully utilize the protected captive cell insurance model.

The protected cell captive insurance model allows businesses to take on risks compared with the challenges in their industry without relying on major providers to create new custom programs. Admittance into a vetted cell captive, with other businesses of its kind, ensures clients that they are mitigating risk exposures by being grouped with the best in the industry who are just as prudent and diligent as them.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based segregated cell insurer enables this insurance structure through a range of services that live up to the latest insurance industry standards. The company asserts that by establishing unique underwriting cells the risk can be segregated, collateralized, and ceded all within a legally ring-fenced structure. The result is peace of mind for entrepreneurs and business owners that allows them to perform optimally and expand operations even in difficult market conditions.

“Customer service is our #1 priority,” the spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC says. “Though we don’t have the raw resources of large providers, our unique captive cell insurance services are built on the bedrock of cutting-edge technology similar to that used by large corporations. Moreover, we are able to go above in beyond in ways that traditional insurers just can’t – by delivering responsive customer service that understands your business needs and provides immediate assistance when you need it.”

Talisman Casualty provides insureds business resources and analytics to help them understand and manage risks better. With a vast network of boots on the ground who are intimately familiar with their business domains, the company can incorporate local knowledge and valuable feedback from its insureds into its services seamlessly. Talisman Casualty maintains that it can adjust quickly and give insureds greater flexibility in a market that is always changing.

One of the service innovations that Talisman Casualty brings to the table is the creation of a Managing General Agency (MGA) that manages all aspects of the administration and underwriting. Insureds get to enjoy a hassle-free claims management process that eliminates bureaucracy. The company’s services are, thus, much more personal as underwriters have direct access to insureds and can make fast decisions.

Customers in Las Vegas and all across the country have repeatedly thanked Talisman Casualty for its risk management services. On its Google Business Profile, where the company has a near-perfect overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 from 35 reviews, clients praise its responsive customer service, the affordable rates it provides to businesses working in niche industries, and the streamlined Talisman claims process.

One reviewer says, “We've had a great experience with Talisman Casualty Insurance. I've relied on them more than once when I needed last-minute Pet Sitting Insurance coverage. They maintained not just a high standard of service but also exceptional rates for comprehensive plans.”

Another satisfied customer writes, “With the type of business we work in, we need specialized insurance. Many other companies could not provide all the coverages we needed. Once I started working with Talisman, they blew my expectations away. They were able to provide packaged policies so that my business is fully covered from any risks. They are incredible, positive, and always helpful.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is a protected cell captive insurance company domiciled in Nevada that serves the specialty insurance sector by offering protected cells to underwriters who have seasoned books of business and need a regulated vehicle to transfer risk and direct access to capacity through reinsurance and alternative risk finance markets. All coverage provided by Talisman is commercial and is only available to those businesses that participate in an underwriting cell.

Readers can get in touch with the representatives at Talisman Casualty Insurance Company at (800) 318-5317 or write to it at info@talismancasualty.com to find out more about its many programs. All Talisman capital, surplus, reserves, and financial records are maintained per the provisions and regulations of NRS Chapter 694 C (Captive Insurers).

