New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Caustic Soda Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries Including Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275760/?utm_source=GNW

Among countries, India is expected to lead caustic soda capacity additions by 2027, followed by China and the UAE. Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd, Formosa Plastics Group, Reliance Industries Ltd and are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global caustic soda capacity outlook by region

- Global caustic soda outlook by country

- Caustic soda planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major caustic soda producers globally

- Global caustic soda capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global caustic soda capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced caustic soda plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global caustic soda industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of caustic soda capacity data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275760/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________