Strategic Insight into the Dutch Two-wheeler Market

This study offers strategic insight into the Dutch 2W market.



It covers the internal combustion engine vehicle (ICE) and the electric segments, which are subsegmented into motorcycles and mopeds, as scooters generally fall under the motorcycle category.



Mopeds are further subdivided into light mopeds (maximum speed limit of 25 km/hr) and mopeds (maximum speed limit of 45 km/hr). The study examines the factors transforming the Dutch 2W space and looks at the country’s shift to electric mobility.



Using PESTLE and SWOT analyses, it explores the market’s macro factors and identifies growth drivers and restraints. The study includes cost comparisons and sales forecasts (from 2022 to 2027) for ICE and electric two wheelers, considering their consumable costs, market prices, vehicle types (motorcycles and mopeds), and availability of related solutions and services.



It also highlights the top 10 OEMs in the ICE 2W segment, 2W sales by type for ICE and e2Ws, ICE 2W sales by displacement, percentage of owners for motorcycles and mopeds, and growth opportunities in the Dutch 2W space.

