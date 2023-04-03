Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)

NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MARA) between May 10, 2021 and February 28, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the efficacy of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company’s revenues and cost of revenue were materially misstated during the Class Period; and (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition.

On February 28, 2023, the Company issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that it has cancelled its webcast and conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, initially scheduled for today, February 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, and will postpone the publication of its corresponding financial results.” That same day, the Company disclosed receipt of a letter from the SEC relating to accounting errors in the Company’s previously issued financial statements. The Company advised investors that the “statements contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the interim periods in 2022 and 2021 as contained in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, June 30, 2021 and 2022 and September 30, 2021 and 2022 . . . should no longer be relied upon” and will be restated.

Also on February 28, 2023, market analyst Seeking Alpha commented on Marathon’s announcement, stating that “[t]he company said its method for calculating the impairment of digital assets, chiefly bitcoin [], on a daily basis using a standard cutoff time wasn’t in compliance with a requirement that calls for the intraday low price to be used,” and, as such, “Marathon [] now estimates that both its revenue and cost of revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 were understated. Revenue [. . .], energy, hosting and other, are expected to increase in the restated 2021 numbers.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.59 per share, or 8.31%, to close at $6.51 per share on March 1, 2023.

