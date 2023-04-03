AZDIC to Host Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Tour Spotlighting its Military Asset Testing Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE , Ariz., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC), whose mission is to act as a united voice for Arizona's defense and industry communities, today announced a tour of the Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), one of the largest military installations in the western world, located in Yuma, Arizona. The two-day tour on April 12-13 will allow local defense contractors and subcontractors to learn about YPG’s advanced military asset testing capabilities and discover how they can best utilize them.



“Many Arizona defense contractors and subcontractors are shipping their materials for out-of-state testing, not realizing that YPG is right in their backyards,” said Julie Engel, chair of Yuma 50, and member of AZDIC. “The Yuma Proving Ground is at the forefront of Army modernization efforts, yet remains underutilized by local industry players. We want the defense industry to know that this is a massive opportunity for them – if you’re not taking advantage of it, you should be.”

Located near the Arizona-California border, YPG’s mission is to ensure the operational success and dependability of weapon systems and munitions provided to American military forces across its massive 1300 square mile scale. YPG plans, conducts, assesses, analyzes, reports, and supports developmental tests, production tests, and integrated developmental/operational tests. In addition, YPG facilitates training for the Army, sister services, Department of Defense, U.S. Government, international, and commercial customers.

“Arizona has—and always will be—a hotbed for national defense,” said Lynndy Smith, AZDIC President. “It is important that the defense community knows that YPG is here and is a seriously viable competitive option for their defense testing. This tour is an opportunity for the Arizona defense community to collaborate and determine how they can best work together to advance their individual and collective goals.”

On April 12, a YPG test director will give private onsite tours to interested defense contractors and subcontractors. YPG’s testing expertise spans ground weapons systems (from small arms to long range artillery), helicopter armament and target acquisition systems, artillery and tank munitions, and cargo and personnel parachutes, including guided systems technologies. Participants will see each of these disciplines firsthand, and have the opportunity to ask questions about the facilities’ operations and what testing is feasible for them.

The following day, attendees will have the opportunity for one-on-one meetings with AZDIC leadership and Congressional staff to discuss their needs and how YPG can be of assistance to them. These conversations will also provide an opportunity for feedback on how YPG can improve their testing facilities to meet current industry needs. In addition, contractors will have the opportunity to attend a luncheon with Yuma County Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls.

Defense industry companies interested in participating in the YPG tour are encouraged to fill out the following pre-registration form . All questions related to the YPG tour can be directed to Lynndy Smith at LS@defensecoalitions.org .

About Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC)

The Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) is a coalition of regional organizations inspired by Senator McCain, comprising the defense and mining industries, military, veterans and more, to act as a united voice and advocate for regional and national security efforts. Founding members include West Valley Defense Alliance (WVDA), Mesa Industry & Defense Council (MIDC), Southern Arizona Defense Alliance (SADA) and Yuma 50. Together, these groups work closely to foster innovation and advocate for those providing critical resources and services to the US national security efforts. AZDIC's mission is to unify the AZ defense industry and its stakeholders to help secure both AZ regional and national security through better communication and policy reform. For more information on AZDIC, email Lynndy Smith at LS@defensecoalitions.org .

