Bamboo Global Market Report 2023

The global bamboo market grew from $66.22 billion in 2022 to $71.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The bamboo market is expected to grow to $92.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The bamboo market consists of sales of hedge bamboo, dwarf green stripe bamboo, green-glaucous bamboo, and painted bamboo.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The bamboo refers to tree-like grasses belonging to the family Poaceae that are fast-growing, easily obtained, renewable, and valuable among all forest resources. These are used to make furniture, food, biofuels, chopsticks, papers, and so on, and they are also used as an input in flooring, roofing, and scaffolding, as well as medicinal purposes.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bamboos market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bamboo market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of bamboo markets are herbaceous bamboos, tropical woody bamboos, and temperate woody bamboos.Herbaceous bamboos are used for medicinal purposes and to safeguard the biodiversity of forests.



Herbaceous bamboos refer to bamboos that have soft, tender stems and grow mostly in tropical jungles.The various species include moso bamboo, bambusa vulgaris, and others.



The several applications include raw materials, industrial products, furniture, shoots, and others that are employed by wood and furniture, construction, food, pulp and paper, textiles, agriculture, and other end-users.



Increasing demand for paper is expected to propel the growth of the bamboo market going forward.Paper is a flat, thin sheet material that is made from cellulose fibers derived from wood, rags, and other raw materials and is suitable for writing on, wrapping, and decorating walls.



Pulp obtained from bamboo is used for manufacturing paper.Paper is used for the production of books, printing, packaging, and decorating.



For instance, according to the news published by Business Line, an India-based newspaper, in May 2022, paper consumption in India is projected to grow by 6-7% and is expected to reach up to 30 million tonnes by 2026-2027. Therefore, the increasing demand for paper is driving the growth of the bamboo market.



Rising government initiatives for bamboo production have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the bamboo market.Governments across various countries are promoting bamboo production through initiatives and investments to meet the growing demand and to increase exports.



For instance, the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR), a China-based independent intergovernmental organization, has developed the 2015–2030 INBAR Strategy to develop the bamboo sector to address various issues, including climate change mitigation, livelihood, and land degradation, and to focus on the use of bamboo as a strategic resource.



In June 2021, Victoria PLC., a UK-based flooring products company, acquired Cali Bamboo Holdings for $ 76.1 million. Through this acquisition, Victoria aimed to expand its US distribution as well as develop new products and continue to focus on products, people, and relationships. Cali Bamboo Holdings is a US-based company that manufactures bamboo building products.



The countries covered in the bamboo market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



