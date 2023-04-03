Antiblock Additives Market to Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2032; Rising Demand from The Packaging Sector to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.1 billion antiblock additives market will reach USD 2.0 billion by 2032. Industries widely use antiblock additives as it helps eliminate blockage levels in plastic polymers. They are used in plastics and polymer films for easier handling and processing. Inorganic antiblocking additives such as talc or silica are excessively used by the market players as it aids in reducing polymer to Polymer contact.



For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13388



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the most significant antiblock additives market share. Market expansion can be attributed to the growing demand for antiblock additives in Asia-Pacific. Aside from this, the need for antiblock additives will be driven by increased awareness of ready-to-eat packaged foods, urbanization, and industrialization. Moreover, significant factors such as an upsurge in disposable income and high spending power are boosting the antiblock additives market.



Inorganic dominated the market with the most significant market revenue of USD 0.71 billion.



Inorganic dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.71 billion. Over the forecast period, the demand for antiblock additives will increase. As a result of greenhouse films, water consumption is reduced, yield development is accelerated, and agricultural productivity is enhanced. In the forecasted period, the demand for antiblock additives will be predicted to increase due to agricultural expansion.



HDPE dominated the market with the most significant market revenue of USD 0.34 billion.



HDPE dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.34 billion. Over the forecast period, demand for antiblock additives is expected to increase. Toys, trash cans, rope, and recycling bins are just a few examples of products made from recycled HDPE polymer, a plastic polymer derived from recycled materials. Due to environmental concerns associated with plastic usage, the demand for HDPE packaging recycling is increasing and will likely continue through the forecast period.

Food & beverages accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 0.32 billion.



Food & beverages accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 0.32 billion. The popularity of antiblock additives in food packaging is expected to rise as consumers become aware of ready-to-eat packaged foods. In the long run, improved shelf-life and efficiency in preventing content contamination are expected to boost the demand for antiblock additives in the food packaging market.



Advancement in Market



● In May 2021, MULTIBASETM silicone thermoplastic masterbatches combined an anti-block agent with a permanent slip additive to optimize film processing and ensure consistency.



Get a detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Content Moderation Solutions Market:

https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/antiblock-additives-market-13388



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rising demand for greenhouse-protected cultivation



Antiblock additives will benefit from the growing demand for greenhouse-protected cultivation. Also, a rise in the number of investments by existing players in product development and capacity expansion, along with the untapped potential of the packaging market, will provide lucrative growth prospects.



Restraint: Reduction in the cost of biodegradable polymers in future will hamper the market growth



A reduction in biodegradable polymers' production cost in the near future is expected to have a reverse effect on the plastic film market since biodegradable polymers have a higher production cost than synthetic polymers. Ultimately, this will reduce antiblock additives use, making it harder for manufacturers to remain competitive.



Opportunity: Greenhouse film demand is rising



A growing agricultural industry is driving the demand for antiblock additives. Greenhouse films are becoming increasingly popular in farming because of their UV and heat resistance. In addition to reducing water usage and increasing crop production, greenhouse films increase yields.



Challenge: High concentration of antiblock additives



When antiblock additives concentrations increase, density increases and optical properties are also affected. As a result, manufacturers are switching towards new alternatives with high resistance to blocking and providing optimum clarity for consumers. Over the forecast period, this factor is adversely affecting the growth of the global antiblock additives market.



Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13388/single



Some of the major players operating in the antiblock additives market are:



● Croda International Plc

● Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

● Honeywell International Inc.

● Quarzwerke GmbH

● W. R. Grace and Co.

● Evonik Industries AG

● Minerals Technologies Inc.

● LyondellBasell Industries NV

● BYK Additives & Instruments

● Fine Organics

● Omya AG

● Specialty Materials, Inc.

● Imerys SA



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



● Inorganic

● Organic



By Type:



● BOPP

● LDPE

● HDPE

● PVC

● Others



By End-User:



● Agriculture

● Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

● Food & Beverages

● Industrial

● Others



About the report:



The global antiblock additives market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Avail access to The Brainy Insights and our exceptional market research database.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com