IX Swap Receives Eagerly-Awaited Bahamas DARE License for Digital Assets

IX Swap, which operates the world’s first decentralized exchange for security tokens and tokenized stocks, has announced that the Securities Commission of The Bahamas has granted it a license to operate a digital assets business and digital token exchange. Investors - including retail investors - can now take part in listings on IX Swap’s proprietary IXS Launchpad and Secondary Token Exchange.

The IXS Launchpad will provide investors access to primary offerings, whereas the Secondary Token Exchange will allow investors to trade security tokens, tokenized securities, crypto, fractionalized NFTs, and other digital assets on the secondary market. On top of that, investors can also participate in other activities on IX Swap’s platform such as liquidity mining and staking.

“Private market assets such as real estate, startups, and high-growth companies were only available to high-net-worth or sophisticated investors, in the traditional world of finance. But IX Swap’s mission is to change that reality. We are connecting traditional finance and DeFi in new ways, creating this synergy that the world has never seen before. Through tokenization and fractionalization of traditionally large ticket investments, we are breaking down entry barriers to private market assets for retail investors, both big and small. We are already seeing a wave of adoption and attention from financial institutions, from tokenization of securities to ETFs and other elements of traditional finance. The time is now, and IX Swap is well positioned to bring this space to greater heights.” – Aaron Ong, Co-Founder of IX Swap.

IX Swap has set an ambitious goal of bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi by bringing automated market maker algorithms and liquidity pools to the security token and tokenized stock markets. The project’s native IXS token has been listed on major exchanges including KuCoin and MEXC. IX Swap was one of the first to launch fractionalized NFTs on its platform to democratize investor access to the rapidly growing NFT market, freeing up liquidity for NFT owners without having to sacrifice NFT ownership.

IX Swap operates the first decentralized exchange for security tokens and tokenized stocks, providing liquidity pools and automated market makers for these assets. IX Swap’s platform facilitates the creation and trading of security tokens, tokenized securities, crypto, fractionalized NFTs, and other digital assets through licensed custodians and brokers. To learn more about IX Swap, please contact the team here.

