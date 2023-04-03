New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435724/?utm_source=GNW

The inflammation usually begins in the rectum and lower colon, but may also spread continuously to involve the entire colon.



In UC, ulcers develop on the surface of the bowel lining; these may bleed and produce mucus (Mayo Clinic, 2022).The symptoms of UC vary from person to person and may include diarrhea with blood or pus, passing blood with stool, abdominal pain and cramping, and tenesmus or urgency to defecate (National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, 2020; Mayo Clinic, 2022).



UC can occur at any age, although most people are diagnosed in their mid-thirties.Men and women are equally likely to be affected, but older men are more likely to be diagnosed than older women.



UC can affect people of any racial or ethnic group. Genes, abnormal immune reactions, the microbiome, diet, stress, and the environment have all been suggested as triggers, but there is no definite evidence that any one of these factors is the cause of UC (National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, 2020; Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 2022).



In the 8MM, the diagnosed incident cases of UC are expected to increase from 160,122 cases in 2021 to 168,467 cases in 2031, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.52%. In 2031, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of UC in the 8MM, with 104,795 cases, and France will have the fewest diagnosed incident cases of UC with 2,972 casesEpidemiologists attribute the increase in the diagnosed incident cases of UC to changes in population dynamics in each market.



In the 8MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of UC are expected to increase from 1,946,428 cases in 2021 to 2,069,770 cases in 2031, at an AGR of 0.63%. In 2031, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of UC in the 8MM, with 655,317 cases, and Canada will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases of UC with 91,186 casesEpidemiologists attribute the increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of UC to changes in population dynamics in each market.



Scope

- This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for UC in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of UC. The diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of UC are segmented by age (for all ages in 10-year age groups for ages 0–9 years up to 80 years and older), and sex. The diagnosed prevalent cases of UC are also segmented by severity (mild-moderate, moderate-severe, and severe-fulminant) and anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-responsiveness (TNF-responding, and TNF-non-responding). The report also provides the proportion of diagnosed prevalent cases of UC that develop pouchitis and post-operative UC. This epidemiology forecast for UC is supported by historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 8MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast incident and prevalent cases of UC across these markets.



Reasons to Buy

The UC epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global UC market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global UC market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for UC therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435724/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________