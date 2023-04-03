New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439035/?utm_source=GNW





COVID-19 Pandemic Has Highlighted the Importance of Fast and Reliable Logistics for Transportation of Pharma Products



The global deep frozen packaging logistics market is anticipated to witness growth as demand for frozen and temperature-controlled transportation of drugs and vaccines continues to increase. With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of fast and reliable vaccine distribution, there has been a significant increase in demand for cold chain logistics.





The deep frozen packaging logistics industry is expected to continue to grow as pharmaceutical companies focus on developing and distributing more complex biological drugs that require even stricter temperature control. In addition, the rise of personalized medicine, which requires the transportation of small batches of drugs to specific patients, is also driving the need for deep frozen logistics.





However, the industry also faces some challenges, such as the need to maintain strict temperature control throughout the supply chain and the high cost of investing in and maintaining temperature-controlled facilities and equipment. Additionally, regulatory compliance requirements are becoming increasingly stringent, which can add to the complexity and cost of deep frozen logistics.





Segments Covered in the Report





Type



• Dry Shippers



• Dry Ice Shipper





Materials



• Clinical Trials



• Cell and Gene Therapies



• Reagents



• Cell Culture Media





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• Singapore



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Almac Group



• AmerisourceBergen Corporation (World Courier)



• B.P.L. GmbH



• Biocair



• Catalent



• Cardinal Health



• CEVA Logistics



• Cryport



• CSafe Global



• DHL



• Dryce Srl



• FedEx



• Glatt GmbH, Binzen



• IMP LOGISTICS



• Kuehne + Nagel



• Marken (A UPS Company)



• Peli BioThermal Limited



• SkyCell



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



• T°Safe Group



• United Parcel Services



• va-Q-tec



• WuliuAir



• Yourway





Overall world revenue for Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$22,604.0 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





