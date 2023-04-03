New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lead Acid Battery Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439034/?utm_source=GNW





The Lead Acid Battery Market Report 2023-2033: This report will demonstrate value addition to new entrants striving for new revenue pockets and eyeing to enter new markets, also if they wish to better understand the trade and its underlying trends and analysis. This report will also be beneficial to players wishing to expand their footprints into diverse industries or to expand their existing operations in an untapped economy.





Increase in Demand for Reliable Power Source during Emergency



The Telecom sector has witnessed rapid changes over these years, which was restricted to limited data services and voice exchange only. Presently, the telecommunication sector is a key pillar in the evolution of the digital era and has been influencing many other sectors to grow. Moreover, the telecom sector has an incredible impact on the rest of the industries. Additionally, the sector is gradually becoming more reliable for most industries such as computing, IT, entertainment, and others. Owing to growing trends such as fast data connectivity, uninterrupted services, emergency control services, and others have been proliferating the growth of the telecom sector.





Improper Charging and Maintenance is one of the Leading Restraining Factors



Lead acid batteries seek high maintenance whether be it in terms of handling or duration of charging. Factors such as overcharging and non-fulfilment of manual instructions aggravate the lead acid battery mechanism failing operating mechanism. The primary factors for the failure of operating mechanisms accounted to be caused due to factors such as sulfation, internal corrosion, and loss of electrolyte. In addition, frequent and deep charging coupled with the installation of batteries in high temperatures is among a few of the key restraining factors that are stopping the lead acid battery market from growing.





Moreover, factors such as the non-ability to refill AGM/VRLA batteries causing them to dry during overcharge are restraining the market of lead acid batteries to grow. Furthermore, charging lead acid batteries at low voltage leads to sulfation, and failing are among few of the factors leading to its failure.





Segments Covered in the Report





Type Outlook



• Stationary



• Motive





End User



• Automotive



• Oil and Gas



• Utilities



• Telecom



• Construction



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Lead Acid Battery Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Amara Raja Batteries Limited



• B.B. Battery



• CandD Technologies, Inc.



• Camel Group Co., Ltd



• Clarios



• COSLIGHT GROUP



• East Penn Manufacturing Company



• Enersys



• Exide Industries Limited



• Fengfan Co., Ltd



• Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.



• GS Yuasa International Ltd.



• HBL power systems



• HOPPECKE Battery GmbH and Co. KG.



• KOYO BATTERY CO., LTD



• Lento Industries Pvt. ltd.



• Leoch International Technology Limited Inc.



• Northstar



• Panasonic Corporation



• Robert Bosch LLC



• Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co., Ltd.



• Yokohama Batteries



• Zhangzhou OUTDO Power Technology Co., Ltd.



• Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.





Overall world revenue for Lead Acid Battery Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$52.2 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





