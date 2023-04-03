New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aviation Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439036/?utm_source=GNW





Challenges with Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO)



Airlines and other aviation operators are under constant pressure to reduce costs, which means that they are looking for more efficient and cost-effective maintenance solutions. This puts pressure on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers to offer competitive pricing while maintaining high-quality services. The aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry requires skilled technicians, engineers, and other professionals.





However, there is a shortage of skilled labor in many parts of the world, which can lead to delays in maintenance schedules and increased costs. Modern aircraft are becoming increasingly complex, with more sophisticated systems and components. This means that maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers must invest in training, equipment, and facilities to keep up with these changes.





Segments Covered in the Report





Organisation Type Outlook



• SME



• Non-SME





Aircraft Type Outlook



• Narrowbody



• Widebody



• Regional jet



• Turboprop





Service Type Outlook



• Engine



• Airframe



• Line Maintenance



• Component





Type Outlook



• Airline



• Independent Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO)



• OEM





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 19 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Russia



• Germany



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• India



• Japan



• South Korea



• Australia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• Saudi Arabia



• Iran



• Israel



• Qatar



• Algeria



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AAR Corp



• Airbus



• Delta TechOps



• Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited



• KLM UK Engineering Limited



• Lufthansa Technik



• MTU Aero Engines AG



• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd



• TAP Maintenance and Engineering



• Raytheon Technologies



• MRO Japan Co., Ltd.



• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA



• Manitoba Aerospace





