In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2023

The global in vitro diagnostics (ivd) quality control market grew from $1.24 billion in 2022 to $1.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The in vitro diagnostics (ivd) quality control market is expected to grow to $1.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market consists of revenues earned by entities that evaluate and validate the reliability of in-vitro diagnostics testing systems.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control is a set of processes that ensure accuracy, performance, and environmental conditions impact in vitro diagnostic tests including in vitro nucleic acid testing processes for pathogen detection, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions.



North America was the largest region in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of products in in-vitro diagnostics quality control are quality control products, data management solutions, and quality assurance services.The quality control products consist of serum/ plasma-based control products, whole blood-based control products, urine-based control products, and other control products manufactured by the IVD instrument manufacturers to cure mitigate or treat via in vitro diagnostics quality control.



The different manufacturer types include IVD instrument manufacturers, and third-party quality control manufacturers and are used in various applications such as clinical chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, coagulation, or hemostasis, among others. It is implemented in various areas including hospitals, clinical laboratories, research and academic institutes, and others.



The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market.Infectious diseases are common and caused by the transmission of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites.



The rise in infectious diseases including HIV and cancer cases necessitates novel diagnostic testing goods and services for effective treatment, which is driving up demand for in vitro diagnostics quality control that ensure the accuracy, performance, and quality of test equipment and findings. For instance, according to the World Health Organization report, the number of HIV cases reached 37.7 million in 2020. In addition, in 2020, roughly 1.0 million individuals died from HIV and 1.5 million developed HIV-AIDS. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and cancer is expected to drive the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics quality control market over the forecast years.



Increasing research and development is shaping the in vitro diagnostics quality control market.Research and development in the market are done for the development, introduction, and optimization of products and processes.



For instance, in August 2021, Microbiologics, a US-based biotechnology company introduced a new SARS-CoV-2 quality control (QC) tool for antigen point-of-care (POC) testing.The immobilized SARS-CoV-2 Whole Virus Antigen Control is extremely concentrated and contains fully intact genomic and viral proteins, making it appropriate for antigen testing as well as nucleic acid amplification studies (NAATs).



Microbiologics’ SARS-CoV-2 Whole Virus Antigen Control is the newest introduction to the company’s wide line of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) quality controls and Research Use Only (RUO) products developed to aid in the current COVID-19 pandemic response.



In January 2021, Cole-palmer, a US-based analytical products manufacturing company acquired Zeptometrix for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help Cole-Parmer to expand its quality controls and reference standards portfolio and to be a leading manufacturer for life sciences research and diagnostic testing.



Zeptometrix is a US-based company that manufactures a range of quality controls and verification panels for in-vitro diagnostics tests.



The countries covered in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market statistics, including in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market share, detailed in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control industry. This in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

