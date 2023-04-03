New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229767/?utm_source=GNW

The global delivery drone services market grew from $3.49 billion in 2022 to $5.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The delivery drone services market is expected to grow to $28.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 52.4%.



The delivery drone services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as drone repair, drone training courses, package delivery by drones, drone advertising, and marketing.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Delivery drone services refer to the services provided by delivery drones, which are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. The delivery drone service providers offer engaged in providing contactless delivery services.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the delivery drone services market in 2022. The regions covered in the delivery drone market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The different package sizes of delivery drone services are less than 2kg, 2kg to 5kg, and more than 5kg.Delivery drones can deliver services in different ranges, including less than or equal to 25 Km and more than 25 Km.



Drones are used to deliver various products, including e-commerce goods, medical aids, food delivery, and others.E-commerce allows companies and individuals to buy and sell goods online.



Delivery drone services help companies in faster and contact-less delivery of goods to the consumers.



The increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of the delivery drone services market in the coming years.During COVID-19, contactless distribution is expanding, and drones play a crucial role in ensuring the companies and clients contact as little as needed.



Drones are heading to the sky in massive numbers during the pandemic to bring vital goods and drugs to the population under lockdown.For instance, in March 2021, Gavi, an international organization that aimed at increasing vaccine equality around the world revealed that Zipline, a US-based company that designs, manufactures, and operates delivery drones has teamed with the Government of Ghana to assist delivery of the much-anticipated COVAX vaccinations.



Zipline has been an important part of Ghana’s health system, particularly when it came to providing much-needed support for COVID-19 testing in remote areas during the pandemic’s peak.



Rising approvals are shaping the delivery drone services market.Over the last several years, drones have become extremely prevalent as many individuals and organizations are completely accepting and incorporating this technology into their business model.



For instance, in August 2020, Amazon, technology company, received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for operating its fleet of Prime Air delivery drones.By receiving the approval, Amazon will be able to deliver packages to customers safely and efficiently.



According to Part 135 of FAA regulations, Amazon can use small drones to carry property beyond the visual line of sight of the operator. Amazon planned to begin testing customer deliveries with the Prime Air delivery drones.



In December 2021, Delhivery, an Indian-based supply chain services company acquired Transition Robotics Inc a US-based developer of unmanned aerial system (UAS) for drone delivery and operation IPs.With this acquisition Delhivery gained all of the Transition Robotics intellectual property registered in the United States, including aerial photography, remote sensing, inspections, and surveys.



Among Transition Robotics’ technologies are autopilot-assisted vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), flying wing aircraft, aerial photography, infrastructure inspection, surveys, and remote sensing, autopilot electronics, software design, and manufacturing.



The countries covered in the delivery drone services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The delivery drone market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides delivery drone market statistics, including delivery drone industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a delivery drone market share, detailed delivery drone market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the delivery drone industry. This delivery drone market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

