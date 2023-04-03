Penn Highlands Healthcare Introduces “Return to Work” Nursing Residency

DuBois, Pennsylvania, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you a nurse who has been out of the field but are ready to return? Do you know a family member or friend who took time off from their nursing career, but wants to go back to work? Penn Highlands Healthcare is now offering a “Return to Work” Nursing Residency to help nurses return to the workforce.

The Return to Work Residency is an accelerated educational option that focuses on nurses who already have completed a nursing degree program. It focuses on courses that will assist nurses who have been out of the field for a significant amount of time to regain the necessary knowledge to care for patients again. By utilizing the experience and knowledge already gained, the program eliminates portions of a typical college curriculum.

“This is an excellent opportunity for someone who took time off to raise a family to return to the workforce,” said Heather Franci, Chief Nursing Officer and Service Line Director, Heart Center, Lung Center, Brain & Spine, Oncology Services at Penn Highlands Healthcare. “The program serves as a bridge for nurses to build on the skills they already have while acquiring knowledge needed to provide patients with the highest level of care.”

Students will participate in five weeks of courses which begin with didactics and progress to clinicals. Following completion of the program, depending on the employment area, additional educational needs may be required. The Return to Work Residency program reviews various content including neurology, respiratory care, cardiac care, and more.

Once a nurse completes the program, there are various job opportunities available at Penn Highlands hospitals and skilled nursing facilities including full- and part-time positions as well as casual schedules.

For more information about the program, contact Nichole Unch at NSUnch@phhealthcare.org or 814-375-7725.

