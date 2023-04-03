New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Same-day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229772/?utm_source=GNW

The global same-day delivery services market grew from $6.44 billion in 2022 to $7.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The same-day delivery services market is expected to grow to $15.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.8%.



The same-day delivery services market consists of revenues earned by entities that are engaged in providing services such as G2B (government to business), G2C (government to consumer), B2G (business to government), and C2G (consumer to government).The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The same-day delivery services refer to services that are engaged in providing delivery services within 24 hours.Same-day delivery is a quicker option and is often done when the delivered item is perishable or time-sensitive.



Customer satisfaction, increased efficiency, lower shipping costs, increased customer trust, lower vehicle expenses, and so on are all advantages of this service.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the same-day delivery services market in 2022. The regions covered in the same-day delivery services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of same-day delivery services are Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Customer to Customer (C2C).The B2B (Business to Business) exchange the products between two or more businesses such as producers, distributors, and retailers.



The different service types include international, and domestic and is transported through various modes such as airways, roadways, railways, and intermodal. It is used in retail, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and other applications.



The development of the e-commerce industry is predicted to contribute to the growth of the same-day delivery services market.The e-commerce industry has transformed the process of buying and selling goods.



It is rapidly expanding due to increased population density and urbanization, the use of smartphones and tablets, the availability of internet access, the adoption of digitalization and online payment modes, faster-purchasing options, lower costs, reduced travel costs & time, and, convenience.The demand for same-day delivery is increasing as same-day delivery is becoming a more prevalent shipping option for people shopping online.



For instance, in 2021, India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) recorded $8.3 billion of Indian e-commerce GMV during the festive season in 2020 which is 66% higher than the previous year’s festive season. Also, in 2021, The US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce estimated $222.5 billion in US retail e-commerce sales during the second quarter of 2021. There was an increase of 3.3% from the first quarter of 2021. Therefore, the development of the e-commerce industry drives the growth of the same-day delivery services market.



Technological advancements are gaining popularity in the same-day delivery services market.Major players operating in the same-day delivery services sector are focused on developing technological advancements in their services to cater to the growing demand for same-day delivery of goods and services.



For instance, in April 2021, Domino’s, a global pizza delivery retailer company, and Nuro, a leading self-driving delivery company launched a fully autonomous pizza delivery on-road robotic vehicle called Nuro’s R2 robot for pizza delivery in Houston.Also, in July 2021, Yandex Self-Driving Group announced a partnership with GrubHub for the robotic delivery of food on college campuses.



The robots will use self-driving technologies such as autonomous navigation of pavements, crosswalks, and pedestrians to reach areas on campus that are not accessible for cars.



In November 2020, CitySprint, a UK-based same-day distribution courier and logistics company acquired Sterling Services’ same-day courier division for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Sterling will get access to a broader courier and logistics service offering across Leeds and the rest of the UK.



Sterling Services is a UK-based company that provides same-day delivery services.



The countries covered in the same-day delivery services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The same-day delivery services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides same-day delivery services market statistics, including same-day delivery services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a same-day delivery services market share, detailed same-day delivery services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the same-day delivery services industry. This same-day delivery services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

