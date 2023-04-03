New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Casino Management Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233724/?utm_source=GNW

, International Game Technology PLC, Konami Gaming Inc., Scientific Games Corporation, Next Level Security Systems Inc., Novomatic, NtechLab, Amatic Industries GmbH, Playtech, CasinoFlex Systems, RNGplay, Delta Casino Systems, Ensico, TableTrac Inc., and Winsystems.



The global casino management systems market grew from $6.79 billion in 2022 to $8.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The casino management systems market is expected to grow to $14.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.0%.



The casino management systems market includes revenues earned by entities by providing systems that are used to assist in the ongoing management, monitoring, and operations of casino or gaming organizations.Casino management systems provide various club operations such as management systems, accounting and analytics tools, and security and surveillance systems.



Values in this market are ’factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The casino management system is software used to manage and perform various activities in a casino. These technologies assist in keeping track of client and personnel activities across the gaming club floor and maintain a database for future use.



North America was the largest region in the casino management systems market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the casino management systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of components in casino management systems are hardware and software.The software involves CRM software, casino player tracking software, PMS, and inventory management systems that are being used in casino games.



The different applications include security and surveillance, analytics, accounting, and cash management, player tracking, property management, marketing and promotions, and others, and are implemented in small and medium casinos and large casinos.



Increasing legalization and a rising number of gaming establishments are expected to propel the growth of the casino management systems market.A gaming establishment refers to any gaming property such as a casino, hotel, or resort that includes various games or betting that require a legal license.



For instance, in July 2021, in Germany, a new interstate Treaty on Gambling ("ISTG 2021") has come into action, which includes new licensing possibilities for sports betting, virtual slot machines, and online poker for private operators.In 2022, the Government signed legislation for legalizing online gaming and sports wagering in Connecticut, a US state.



Therefore, the increasing legalization and rising number of gaming establishments are driving the growth of the casino management systems market.



Product innovations are shaping the casino management systems market.Major companies operating in the casino management systems sector are focused on new product innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in January 2021, Cher-Ae Heights Casino, a US-based gaming company, and Konami Gaming Inc., a US-based manufacturer of casino management systems launched SYNKROS Casino Management System in Trinidad, California. Konami’s Synkros is best known for its reliability, marketing tools, analytics tools, and robust data. It captures and compiles the data through all connected areas of the casino property and generates a 360-degree patron view. The SYNKROS Casino management system provides a unique mix of marketing solutions to Cher-Ae Heights Casino’s customers, including floor-wide bonusing activities, random drawings, personalized incentives, offers, and more.



In August 2021, Grover Gaming, Inc., a US-based developer of software and gaming systems acquired Digital Dynamics Software, Inc., for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Grover Gaming will be able to enhance its gaming performance by integrating SAS-based digital gaming equipment and casino communications into its software. Digital Dynamics Software is a US-based developer of SAS Gateway, GAP gaming protocol, SAS Engine, and casino management system software.



The countries covered in the casino management systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The casino management systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides casino management systems market statistics, including casino management systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a casino management systems market share, detailed casino management systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the casino management systems industry.

