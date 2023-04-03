Cumulus Media Personalities Win Four 2023 Gracie Awards for Outstanding Programming

ATLANTA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation will honor four Cumulus Media personalities with 2023 Gracie Awards. The Gracies Awards are presented annually and recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. Honorees are selected in national, local, and student categories, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets in entertainment and news.



Beasy Baybie, On-Air Host, “Beasy Baybie Show” on Kiss 103.1 FM in Columbia, SC, has won a 2023 Gracie Award for Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market (Radio – Local).

Roula Christie, On-Air Host, “The Roula and Ryan Show” on 104.1 KRBE in Houston, TX, has won a 2023 Gracie Award for Host Morning Drive - Major Market – Interview Special (Radio – Local).

Terri Clark, On-Air Host, Westwood One’s nationally syndicated “Country Gold with Terri Clark,” has won a 2023 Gracie Award for Weekend Host/Personality (Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial).

Christina Musson, On-Air Host, “Broeske & Musson,” KMF-AM/FM in Fresno, CA, has won a 2023 Gracie Award for Host Morning Drive – Major Market – Interview Special (Radio – Local).

The 488h Annual Gracie Awards will be held on May 23rd at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles. Local and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 20th at Cipriani in New York City.

Previous Gracie Award winners have included many of the most well-known names in media and entertainment. National media award winners have included: Glenn Close, Claire Danes, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Angie Harmon, Anjelica Huston, Mindy Kaling, Gayle King, Lisa Kudrow, Giada de Laurentiis, Robin Meade, Soledad O’Brien, Amy Poehler, Giuliana & Bill Rancic, Robin Roberts, The Satellite Sisters, Martha Stewart, Wanda Sykes, Marisa Tomei, Barbara Walters and Betty White.

For more information and a complete list of 2023 Gracie Award winners, visit: https://allwomeninmedia.org/alliance-for-women-in-media-foundation-announces-winners-of-the-48th-annual-gracie-awards/.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com .