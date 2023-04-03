Hospital Commode Market Size to Reach USD 1512.59 Million by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the hospital commode market will grow to USD 855.86 million in 2022 and reach USD 1512.59 million by 2032. In just ten years, the increasing number of people with low bone density & orthopaedic problems, and increasing investments within the construction and renovation sectors, the growing presence of senior assisted living facilities and rehabilitation centers for proper elderly patient care are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing need for health tracking and the increasing adoption of innovative washroom technologies are expected to drive market growth.



Key Insight of the Hospital Commode Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the hospital commode market. Key factors favouring the growth of the hospital commode market in North America include the availability of advanced infrastructure, rising healthcare facilities in emerging countries, along with the increasing number of manufacturers, suppliers, and government policies are helping stimulate market growth. Further, the high awareness levels regarding the importance of patient safety and comfort and the rising government initiatives about reimbursement coverage are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The hospital segment is expected to augment the hospital commode market during the forecast period.



The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the large number of surgeries being performed on a daily basis that require the use of such products by obese patients. Additionally, the high investment in research and development activities, coupled with the penetration of large hospital chains, are also helping to boost the segment's market growth.



The portable commodes segment market size was USD 241.43 million in 2022



The portable commodes segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer preference for outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, camping, sports tournaments, and special events like concerts, festivals, and weddings. Further, by 2032, the bariatric commodes segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing demand for lightweight and portable wheelchairs among obese patients. However, bariatric commodes feature a wide opening seat and a higher weight capacity than traditional commodes. Many bariatric commodes also feature additional attributes such as adjustable heights, handrails, and built-in safety features.



Advancement in market



For example, in August 2017, Cortech Healthcare Company which manufactures, designs, and develops a range of independent living products, launched a new manufacturing base on the Isle of Man.



Market Dynamics



Driver: An expanding number of geriatric populations:



The increasing adoption of bathroom and toilet assist devices, owing to the rising generic population and increasing number of individuals with physical disabilities is expected to drive the market growth. Further, the increasing demand for patient assistance systems in the healthcare sector is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and orthopaedic degenerative diseases, are also helping to boost market growth. Additionally, the presence of key market participants, increasing awareness about connected healthcare, and rising awareness among the patient population are expected to drive market growth over the forthcoming year.



Restraint: The high cost and dominance of traditional bathroom systems:



The high cost of advanced assist equipment is one of the restraining factors of the market growth. The negative impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain is also hindering the market growth. Moreover, the unavailability of workers and raw materials and the presence of cost-effective rental portable toilet types are expected to hamper the market growth. Also, the high cost of some bathroom & toilet assist devices and the lack of favourable reimbursement policies are restraining the market growth.



Opportunity: The increasing adoption of smart technologies:



The introduction of cost-effective patient assistance devices is an opportunity for market growth. Moreover, the growing implementation of smart technologies, specifically in emerging economies, is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, due to widespread modernization, the rapidly increasing adoption of smart toilets worldwide is the increasing number of technological advancements in smart toilets. However, incorporating technologies such as robotics, 5G, cloud services, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and green technologies in sanitation products and services are expected to drive market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the hospital commode market are:



• TFI HealthCareMedline Industries

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Sunrise Medical

• Invacare

• Compass Health

• Cardinal Health

• Nova Medical Products

• Bischoff and Bischoff GmbH

• KJT

• Yuwell

• Etac



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



• Home Care

• Hospital

• Others



By Type:



• Portable Commodes

• Bariatric Commodes

• Static Commodes

• Commode Pails/Buckets

• Foldable Commodes



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



