Lice Clinics of America Franchisee to Host Different Kind of “Egg Hunt”

Fort Collins, CO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A local business will be helping families find eggs of a different kind this Easter season. On Saturday, April 8, Lice Clinics of America clinics in Fort Collins and Longmont will offer free screenings to help families be lice-free.

“Prior to Covid, the Great Lice Egg Hunt used to be an annual tradition for us, so we are excited to start it up again,” said Robin Martinez, who manages the Fort Collins clinic. “It is a great way for us to give back to our communities, and we have a lot of fun doing it.”

In addition to providing free screenings, the clinics will provide free consultation on how to prevent getting lice, as well as how to use over-the-counter treatment products. The clinics will also offer deeply discounted professional treatments for $99 (regularly $185).

The professional treatments use a heated-air medical device called AirAllé that dehydrates and kills lice and lice eggs. The treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to work in a single treatment.

The free lice screenings will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, by appointment only, at the following clinic locations:

1501 S. Lemay Ave., Suite 205, Fort Collins, CO 80524, 970-717-2081

421 21st Ave., Suite 210, Longmont, CO 80501, 720-414-5400

Appointments will need to be scheduled in advance.