Sonoco Expands Sustainable Packaging with EnviroFlex® Paper Pre-qualification for How2Recycle® Labeling

HARTSIVLLE, S.C., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) announces that the high barrier paper-based structure, EnviroFlex® Paper Ultimate (ULT) 1.0, has received How2Recycle® pre-qualification and has met all requirements of the Fibre Box Association’s Voluntary Standard for Repulping and Recycling. This pre-qualification comes as a result of Sonoco’s ongoing efforts to develop innovative, sustainable packaging solutions.



EnviroFlex Paper ULT 1.0 is a superior oxygen, moisture, and grease barrier packaging solution available in various formats, including rollstock, heat/cold seal, sachets, and pre-made pouches. EnviroFlex Paper ULT 1.0 provides exceptional protection and preservation for perishable items, such as baked goods, confections, pet treats, salty snacks and powdered beverages, while being curbside recyclable. Sonoco understands the importance of providing safe and non-toxic materials in convenient formats. Therefore, the company has gone above and beyond to develop EnviroFlex Paper ULT 1.0 and a host of other paper-based structures without the use of chemicals of concern, such as PFAS and PVDC.

“At the heart of our success is our talented R&D team and cross-supply chain collaboration, which has enabled us to develop and bring a portfolio of paper solutions to market that is both sustainable and effective,” said Sonoco Global Environmental, Sustainability, and Technical Services Vice President Elizabeth Rhue. “Through our advanced technology scouting program and development of internal testing, our team has worked tirelessly to create products that meet the demands of today's environmentally conscious consumers without sacrificing quality or functionality.”

How2Recycle is the first standardized label system that allows companies to accurately track and measure the recyclability of packaging. The on-pack labeling was created to provide consistent and transparent recycling information for US and Canada consumers.

EnviroFlex Paper can make a real difference in reducing waste and promoting responsible packaging practices. With the How2Recycle pre-qualification, this product will continue expanding Sonoco’s reach and provide access to circular and innovative packaging solutions.

If you would like to learn more about EnviroFlex® Paper or any of Sonoco’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.sonoco.com/enviroflex.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $7.3 billion in 2022, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving the world's best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, and a better world, for our customers, employees and communities. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

About How2Recycle

The How2Recycle® label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 275 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based group that brings together business, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. How2Recycle and Sustainable Packaging Coalition are a part of GreenBlue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info. Companies interested in joining How2Recycle can visit http://how2recycle.info/join for more information or contact how2recycle@greenblue.org.

