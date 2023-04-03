Advantage Solutions Names Jim Kilts Chairman of the Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, last week unanimously voted to appoint Jim Kilts to the role of chairman of the board of directors, effective March 31, 2023. Kilts previously held the position prior to former CEO Tanya Domier’s appointment as the board’s executive chair. Domier resigned from the role as of March 31, 2023, concurrent with her retirement from Advantage Solutions.



Kilts is a founding partner of Centerview Capital Consumer, a strategic investment firm that has held an ownership interest in Advantage Solutions since 2014. He served as a member of the board of directors of the parent entity of the company since that time, continuing his service when Advantage Solutions became a public company in October 2020. A renowned leader in the consumer goods industry, Kilts also serves as chairman of the board of directors of The Simply Good Foods Company. He was previously chairman of the board, CEO and president of Gillette, where he successfully reinvigorated the business and oversaw its sale to The Procter & Gamble Company, subsequently assuming the role of vice chairman of the merged company’s board.

Earlier executive leadership roles include president and CEO of Nabisco, executive vice president of the Philip Morris Companies, president of Kraft USA as well as president of Oscar Mayer.

His prior board service includes Pfizer Inc., Unifi Inc., Nielsen Holdings NV, Big Heart Pet Brands, MetLife Inc. and MeadWestvaco, among others. Kilts also served a two-year term as chairman of the board of the Grocery Manufacturers Association.

“With Jim’s extensive consumer brand experience, disciplined approach and keen focus on results, he is uniquely positioned to chair the Advantage board of directors. I’m eager to continue to collaborate with him and all of our directors as we chart the course for our company’s future,” said Advantage Solutions CEO Dave Peacock. “I also want to thank Tanya, whose vision and leadership was critical to the company’s success and whose partnership has been invaluable to me.”

Kilts said, “I’m honored to once again have the opportunity to serve as Advantage Solutions’ board chair and I’m looking forward to working closely with Dave and his talented executive leadership team to help fuel strategic growth and innovation that strengthens shareholder value.”

Learn more about the Advantage Solutions board of directors by visiting the company’s website.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we have offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

