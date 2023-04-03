Clear Measure Partners with Octopus Deploy to Accelerate the Time to Value for Deployment Automation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Measure Inc, a US-based software-architecture company, launched new consulting services in partnership with Octopus Deploy, dedicated to Octopus Deploy customers. Through this partnership, Clear Measure will serve Octopus Deploy’s customers seeking to equip their teams with an understanding of deployment types and patterns for modern cloud environments, as well as implementing best practices to uplevel their production operation processes.



This partnership brings together Clear Measure’s capabilities and experience of working with customers to maximize their software delivery through establishing quality, achieving stability, and increasing deployment speed, via the top industry deployment automation solutions offered by Octopus Deploy. Clear Measure offers a variety of Octopus Deploy’s implementation and training services to meet even the most complex customer needs.

“Having had a long-standing relationship with Octopus Deploy, it is a privilege to make our partnership official,” said Jeffrey Palermo, Clear Measure’s founder and Chief Architect. “There is nothing that Octopus cannot deploy. If you are busy with other priorities or want to expedite your deployment automation journey, Clear Measure can come alongside your team to implement and streamline Octopus Deploy for your business.”

“We are very pleased to have Clear Measure joining our consultancy program. Their experience will help our customers accelerate their time to value with Octopus,” said Martin Baehrenz, Director of International Channels and Strategic Alliances at Octopus Deploy. “Clear Measure has taken Octopus Deploy into use with their customers for many years and it’s due to partners like them that Octopus Deploy has achieved the position of the leading tool in software deployment automation.”

ABOUT CLEAR MEASURE:

Founded in 2012, Clear Measure, Inc. is a software architecture company dedicated to providing expert guidance and leadership to companies and their .NET development teams to be self-sufficient and world-class by establishing quality, achieving stability and increasing productivity.

ABOUT OCTOPUS DEPLOY

Octopus Deploy sets the standard for deployment automation. We help software teams deploy freely – when and where they need, in a routine way. More than 3,000 organizations and 350,000 users worldwide use our universal deployment automation solution to make their complex deployments easy. From modern containers and microservices to trusted legacy applications, Octopus orchestrates software delivery in data centers, multi-cloud, and hybrid IT infrastructure. More on Twitter at @OctopusDeploy and at octopus.com.