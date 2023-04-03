Verizon offers relief to customers most impacted by devastating tornado outbreak

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



Verizon is waiving call/text/data usage incurred for postpaid consumer and small business customers in parts of Arkansas most affected by the recent tornado outbreak

Customers whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following catastrophic damage brought by an outbreak of tornadoes this weekend, Verizon is waiving postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from April 3 to May 3, 2023, for Arkansas residents most impacted by the severe weather. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

This includes all postpaid consumer and small business customers in the following Arkansas zip codes:

72007 72113 72176 72207 72223 72023 72114 72180 72209 72225 72024 72115 72183 72210 72227 72037 72116 72190 72211 72231 72046 72117 72198 72212 72255 72053 72118 72199 72214 72260 72072 72119 72201 72215 72295 72076 72120 72202 72216 72324 72078 72124 72203 72217 72347 72083 72135 72204 72219 72373 72086 72142 72205 72221 72387 72099 72164 72206 72222 72396

“The barrage of spring severe storms has been relentless, and we want our neighbors to know we have their backs as they clean up and rebuild,” said Ryan Tucker, Vice President of Consumer Sales for Verizon. “We hope this offer takes one worry off their list so they can focus on what matters most - family.”

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and any whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back.

Text to Give

Verizon customers can help provide relief to those impacted by the recent tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Text TORNADO to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund . They are on the ground now, responding to multiple areas to ensure everyone has a safe place to stay, food, relief supplies and emotional support. 100% of the donations will help the people and the ongoing relief efforts.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

