EmployBridge Adds Staffing Industry Veteran Bill Ravenscroft to Executive Leadership Team as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest light industrial staffing company in the U.S. has added to its executive leadership team. Bill Ravenscroft joins EmployBridge as Chief Revenue Officer to oversee all sales-related initiatives and functions driving the company’s client engagement strategies and continued digital acceleration.



A staffing industry veteran, Ravenscroft will lead the evolution of EmployBridge’s Chief Revenue Organization, taking a holistic approach to ensure sales, marketing, and customer success are fully aligned toward the company’s ambitions. As the digitally driven sales landscape becomes an even more important aspect of EmployBridge’s growth story, the company’s digital marketing team will move to the CRO allowing for better alignment and data-enabled decisions.

“Combining an established industry leader in EmployBridge, with a proven change agent in Bluecrew, will allow us to capitalize on disruptive trends and market opportunities to deliver greater value,” said Ravenscroft. “EmployBridge aligns with that philosophy in every aspect of its business, so it was a natural decision to join Billy and the executive team to accelerate growth throughout organization.”

Ravenscroft began his journey in the staffing industry more than 25 years ago after starting as a recruiter. He comes to EmployBridge from Advantis Global where he served as President. Prior to Advantis Global, Ravenscroft served as Chief Sales Officer for Adecco U.S.; and Vice President, National Accounts at Randstad.

“Paradigm shifts in worker expectations and customer needs are creating new opportunities for the future of work and new opportunities for EmployBridge to capitalize on these trends and lead the disruption,” said Billy Milam, CEO of EmployBridge. “Bill’s particular expertise is perfectly aligned to bring strong, innovative leadership to the table that will help us continue our mission to enhance our business model and reinvent the way work gets done.”

Ravenscroft has deep experience leading complex organizations through change management, performance improvement, go-to-market, and strategic transformation. He has been featured as a contributor in The New York Times, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal for his informed commentary. He may be found on LinkedIn here.

About EmployBridge

EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm, combining the advantages of national scale and local market knowledge with the speed and efficiency of its proven Bluecrew digital platform. The company puts more than 440,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of approximately 400 offices in 48 states. In 2022, EmployBridge served 17,000 customers, generating more than $3.9 billion in revenue. Providing value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialties, EmployBridge brands include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics, and Bluecrew.

For the past 17 years, EmployBridge has authored the largest survey of the U.S. hourly workforce – The Voice of the American Workforce, learning from tens of thousands of wage earners each year. The company is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal development courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; approximately 20,000 temporary associates are enrolled annually. EmployBridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit the company's website at employbridge.com.

