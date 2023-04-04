Miami, Florida, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami-based transportation, Logistics, Supply Chain, and Storage solutions provider, STT Logistics Group, announces the launch of their Corporate Account Service. The newly launched service aims to provide larger companies with comprehensive logistics and transportation services. According to the company, this initiative will help companies to transport their huge volumes of load with the professional assistance of a dedicated team provided by STT Logistics Group.

Corporate Account Service is an end-to-end logistics and transportation service package, aimed at helping big companies to move their large volume of goods affordably and conveniently. Instead of hiring a single person, this service provides the facility of hiring an entire team of specially dedicated professionals to deal with customer requirements. The service provides a dedicated account manager for each project, whose only job is to serve the assigned customer with utmost efficiency and professionalism. This facility enables STT Logistics Group to serve its customers better and faster.

“The idea of Corporate Account Service was born rather coincidently. It all started when a client approached us to move their large volume of goods. It was too large to handle as our employees were busy with existing projects. However, to take it forward, we decided to form a dedicated group by bringing people from our internal dispatch department to handle this requirement. To our surprise, it worked so well that we decided to continue this as a new service”, says Andre Corbert, Founder and CEO of STT Logistics Group.

From the customer’s point of view, the new service has several advantages. The first and foremost benefit is in terms of the availability of a dedicated team under a specific account manager. This facility makes the entire process of moving loads efficient and faster. Rather than relying on different departments, Corporate Account Service allows clients to leave everything from legal, logistics, transportation, and safety aspects to one team. Another advantage is in terms of time and duration of the delivery. This service can accommodate requirements even on short notice. Apart from the benefits in terms of efficiency and dedication, the service also provides clients with credit facilities.

“Corporate Account Service means there is an entire team of professionals waiting for the client. That means they are prepared to fulfill all the requirements the clients have in terms of logistics and transportation. This service makes the entire process simpler, efficient, and cost-effective”, Andre Corbert added.

As part of the efforts to make its new service more effective and customer-centric, the company also plans to develop an online dashboard. The dashboard is aimed at enabling the clients to access the history of their business with STT Logistics Group. Once the dashboard is ready, clients can track their shipping history, related documents, invoices, etc. The dashboard will also provide pictures of the load moved previously. According to Andre, the facility will be available for the clients in near future.

STT Logistics Group is headquartered in Miami, Florida, United States, and was founded by Andre Corbert in 2015. The company is a leading provider of heavy equipment transportation and logistics solutions, dedicated to helping businesses achieve greater productivity. Their major services include heavy hauling, equipment dismantling, crane transportation, and international logistics, all designed to help businesses transport their equipment and goods safely and efficiently. Over the years, the company has successfully completed 81,526 loads and served 3,985 happy customers, cementing its position as a leading provider of logistics solutions in the industry.

