PRESS RELEASE: NACON: Announcing Cricket 24

Announcing Cricket 24

Cricket goes global!

Including The Ashes, Big Bash, The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League, and a host of international squads, plus yet to be announced professional Indian T20 teams!

Cricket 24 will have more licenses than any cricket video game ever.

Melbourne, April 4: Big Ant Studios and Nacon are excited to announce that Cricket 24: Official Game of The Ashes is set to release this June. Cricket 24 reimagines and enhances the much loved Cricket 22 to include teams from every corner of the globe, creating the most complete video game simulation of cricket seen to date.

From the cover through to each immersive game mode in Cricket 24, Big Ant Studios continue their commitment to equality and equal representation with both the Men’s and Women’s cricket having equal representation throughout.

Building the most realistic cricket game ever!

The Ashes; Cricket 24 will feature the biggest rivalry in cricket, The Ashes. Detailed cutscenes put the user into the moment as the Ashes tour progresses. Feel a part of the team with press conferences and team training sessions. Unique commentary allows for complete Ashes immersion. Experience The Ashes playing as a single player, or as Australia or England.

Over 200 players with full photogrammetry. Major Cricket Nations including Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland with more to be announced. The biggest tournaments including The Ashes, the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL, The Hundred, the Caribbean Premier League plus a number of “to be announced” professional Indian T20 teams, along with more than 50 highly detailed official stadiums. Career Mode; Follow the journey of your player from club cricketer to the international stage, developing your skills and growing your fan base as you hone your craft to become the next big thing in cricket. Cricket 24 gives more control to the player in determining their destiny, becoming a short-form hero, focusing on the Test team, or trying to balance both on your way to cricketing stardom.

A complete overhaul of the fielding systems to provide the most realistic and responsive fielding controls ever seen in a cricket video game. Cross Platform; Fully cross platform, play online against your friends and the world’s best players regardless of platform. Create and share custom content across different platforms including stadiums, players, teams and more with the academy.

“The passion and excitement shown by our fans at the prospect of another game being released before the upcoming Ashes has been overwhelming,” Big Ant CEO, Ross Symons, said. “We’ve been working incredibly hard with cricket boards all over the world to bring what is the deepest, most realistic video game representation of the sport ever. I believe Cricket 24 will bring something special for cricket fans all over the world, it is the first truly global cricket video game.”“Cricket Australia is excited to once again partner with Big Ant Studios to bring such an interactive and realistic video game to cricket fans in time for upcoming Ashes Series in England,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

"The Ashes is one of world sport’s greatest rivalries and it brilliant that fans will be able to play their own Ashes series through Cricket 24 and emulate their favourite players and teams."

Release details

Cricket 24 releases on June 2023.

Fans that buy the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free when they purchase the current generation of hardware.

Cricket 24 for Nintendo Switch will be available in November 2024.

About Nacon

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/



About Big Ant Studios

Big Ant Studios, a wholly-owned Nacon subsidiary, is one of Australia’s largest and longest-running game development studios, having developed and published games from historic platforms including the Game Boy Advance® and PlayStation Portable®, through to PlayStation ®5, Xbox Series®X and Nintendo Switch®. Best known for producing high quality sports titles, Big Ant Studios have developed the highest selling AFL, Rugby League, Lacrosse and Cricket games of all time.

