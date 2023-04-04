Novaturas launches early booking sales to key destinations for the next winter 

English Lithuanian

Novaturas Group, the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, is launching early bookings for the 2023–2024 winter season. From 4 April, travellers can buy travel packages to the three main winter holiday destinations: Egypt, Tenerife and the Portuguese island of Madeira. In addition, early bookings for the winter season sightseeing trips by plane and coach, including more than 20 new destinations, start on this day.

“We are seeing an increasing tendency for travellers to plan their holidays well in advance, as our data shows. At the beginning of this year, we recorded that the average time from purchase to departure was as long as 4 months, which is the highest in several recent years. That’s why we are launching the first sales of the next winter season, giving our customers access to the best early booking deals. Egyptian resorts and Tenerife are the main winter holiday destinations, which accounted for around 80 per cent of the Group’s total winter season programme last year, while Madeira is also among the most popular destinations and the most loved by travellers,” says Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas.

The company offers more than 73 different itineraries in total in its range of sightseeing tours by plane and coach. These include travellers’ favourite trips to Lapland, Nile cruises in Egypt, new sightseeing programmes to Bavaria and other major Christmas markets, New Year’s Eve programmes in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Prague, Zakopane, Tallinn and other European cities, as well as new sightseeing trips for shorter and longer weekends in Cyprus, Lisbon, Malaga and other destinations.

The most popular winter holiday destinations are, as usual, attracting large numbers of travellers, with some hotels experiencing very high occupancy rates. Meanwhile, the early booking period offers travellers a wide range of options, discounts and additional benefits.

“We are the only tour operator in Lithuania to offer the lowest price guarantee service along with other benefits during early bookings. This means that customers who purchase Novaturas travel in advance can be certain that they will be reimbursed the price difference if the price of their trip decreases in the future. We see that travellers appreciate this benefit – for comparison, when we introduced this guarantee during the early bookings for the 2023 summer season, more than 3 000, or 11 per cent, of our customers in the Group have already taken advantage of it in the first months,” adds Mr. Rakovski.

During the summer early booking period, the Group’s lowest price guarantee service was the most popular in Estonia, with around 17 per cent of customers, who purchased a summer trip, taking advantage of it during the whole period, around 10 per cent in Lithuania, and around 5 per cent in Latvia.

In May, Novaturas will present to travellers the full winter holiday programme for 2023–2024, as well as the season’s news. Travellers will be able to plan their holidays in advance, get the best deals and visit an even greater number of exciting destinations.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours.

Vygantas Reifonas

CFO of AB Novaturas

+370 687 21603