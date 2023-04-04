AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for March 2023 and Q1 2023

In March 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 355,787 passengers, which is a 17.3% increase compared to March 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 13.8% to 32,566 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.5% to 55,616 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of 2023 (January-March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,049,777 passengers, which is a 45.7% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 14.9% to 86,732 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 12.3% to 157,639 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2023 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

March 2023 March 2022 Change Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Passengers 355,787 303,360 17.3% 1,049,777 720,261 45.7% Finland–Sweden 98,198 101,894 -3.6% 311,596 229,905 35.5% Estonia–Finland 220,022 170,326 29.2% 627,209 427,805 46.6% Estonia–Sweden 37,567 31,140 20.6% 110,972 62,551 77.4% Cargo Units 32,566 37,767 -13.8% 86,732 101,938 -14.9% Finland-Sweden 2,915 6,509 -55.2% 8,708 18,846 -53.8% Estonia-Finland 24,211 25,745 -6.0% 63,821 69,997 -8.8% Estonia-Sweden 5,440 5,513 -1.3% 14,203 13,095 8.5% Passenger Vehicles 55,616 54,277 2.5% 157,639 140,380 12.3% Finland-Sweden 2,896 4,989 -42.0% 9,828 13,200 -25.5% Estonia-Finland 50,689 46,941 8.0% 142,465 122,426 16.4% Estonia-Sweden 2,031 2,347 -13.5% 5,346 4,754 12.5%

FINLAND–SWEDEN

The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract. Due to scheduled maintenance works, cruise ferries did not operate on the route for 45 days in total.

ESTONIA–FINLAND

The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar, Megastar and Star. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN

The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment