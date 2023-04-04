AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for March 2023 and Q1 2023

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In March 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 355,787 passengers, which is a 17.3% increase compared to March 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 13.8% to 32,566 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.5% to 55,616 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of 2023 (January-March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,049,777 passengers, which is a 45.7% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 14.9% to 86,732 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 12.3% to 157,639 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2023 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

 March 2023March 2022ChangeQ1 2023Q1 2022Change
Passengers355,787303,36017.3%1,049,777720,26145.7%
Finland–Sweden98,198101,894-3.6%311,596229,90535.5%
Estonia–Finland220,022170,32629.2%627,209427,80546.6%
Estonia–Sweden37,56731,14020.6%110,97262,55177.4%
       
Cargo Units32,56637,767-13.8%86,732101,938-14.9%
Finland-Sweden2,9156,509-55.2%8,70818,846-53.8%
Estonia-Finland24,21125,745-6.0%63,82169,997-8.8%
Estonia-Sweden5,4405,513-1.3%14,20313,0958.5%
       
Passenger Vehicles55,61654,2772.5%157,639140,38012.3%
Finland-Sweden2,8964,989-42.0%9,82813,200-25.5%
Estonia-Finland50,68946,9418.0%142,465122,42616.4%
Estonia-Sweden2,0312,347-13.5%5,3464,75412.5%

                                

FINLAND–SWEDEN
The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract. Due to scheduled maintenance works, cruise ferries did not operate on the route for 45 days in total.

ESTONIA–FINLAND
The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar, Megastar and Star. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

