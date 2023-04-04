E-Commerce Logistics Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach USD 2518.28 Billion to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Transportation And Warehousing) And Operational Area (International And Domestic)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global e-commerce logistics market is estimated to reach over USD 2518.28 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.09% during the forecast period.

E-commerce logistics refers to managing and delivering goods and services ordered online from the point of origin to the final destination. With the growth of e-commerce, the demand for efficient logistics solutions has also increased. The e-commerce logistics market is also shifting towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. Companies are exploring options such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and carbon offsetting to reduce their environmental impact.







The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing popularity of e-commerce and the need for more efficient and sustainable logistics solutions. In some countries, the logistics infrastructure may need to be well-developed or equipped to handle the growing demand for e-commerce logistics. Additionally, regulatory hurdles, such as customs clearance and taxes, may pose challenges for e-commerce logistics companies.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, Delhivery, a logistics and supply chain startup based in India, offers guaranteed same-day delivery (SDD) in 15 cities and aims to assist businesses in winning over customers. In collaboration with brands, Delhivery has discovered SKUs that sell quickly and keeps them in the warehouses closest to the final consumers. The fast-moving SKUs available for same-day delivery will be displayed by Delhivery's technology when the consumer puts in for it.

July 2022: Panattoni has invested U.S. $200 million in India to build four industrial and logistical parks throughout important cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune. The company is in talks with the landowners to establish four industrial and warehouse buildings on 250 acres of land for an integrated park.

List of Prominent Players in the E-commerce logistics market:

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

Amazon

Aramex International

Ceva Holdings LLC

CEVA Logistics

Clipper Logistics Plc.

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

Gati Limited

Kenco Group, Inc.

S.F. Express

United Parcel Service, Inc.

XPO Logistics Plc





E-Commerce Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 341.02 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 2518.28 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 25.09% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Service Type And Operational Area Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The e-commerce logistics market is being driven by a combination of technological advancements, changing customer expectations, and the growth of the e-commerce industry. The smartphone usage growth enables consumers to shop online more conveniently and frequently, further driving the demand for e-commerce logistics services. E-commerce customers have come to expect fast and reliable delivery times, with same-day or next-day delivery becoming more common. This drives e-commerce logistics providers to invest in technology and infrastructure to meet these expectations. As these drivers continue to evolve, the demand for efficient and reliable e-commerce logistics services will likely grow.

Challenges:

The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is putting pressure on logistics providers to increase their capacity to handle the volume of deliveries. This can be challenging, particularly during peak seasons or periods of high demand. Last-mile delivery is often the most challenging and expensive part of the logistics process. Traffic congestion, remote locations, and difficult-to-access addresses can all contribute to delays and increased costs. Logistics costs can significantly challenge e-commerce companies, particularly smaller players. Investments in technology and infrastructure and the need for faster and more reliable delivery can all contribute to higher costs.

Regional Trends:

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the e-commerce logistics market in the coming years. This is primarily due to the growing penetration of e-commerce in the region, which has increased demand for efficient logistics and supply chain solutions. The growth in this region includes the large and rapidly growing population, rising internet and smartphone penetration, and increasing disposable incomes. In addition, the region has a well-developed logistics infrastructure, with several major ports and airports, which makes it easier for e-commerce companies to transport goods efficiently.





Segmentation of the E-commerce logistics market-

By Service Type

Transportation Air/Express Delivery Freight/Rail Trucking/Over Road Maritime

Warehousing Mega Centers Hubs/Delivery Centers Returns Processing Centers



By Operational Area-

International

Domestic

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa





InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

