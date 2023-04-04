DSV, 1025 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1025





On 2 February 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1013. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 2 February 2023 until 26 April 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-37 1,177,500 1,271.66 1,497,384,829 38: 27 March 2023 73,000 1,289.78 94,153,940 39: 28 March 2023 74,000 1,299.95 96,196,300 40: 29 March 2023 12,000 1,322.39 15,868,680 41: 30 March 2023 17,000 1,356.78 23,065,260 42: 31 March 2023 70,500 1,338.55 94,367,775 Accumulated trading for days 1-42 1,424,000 1,278.82 1,821,036,784

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,901,064 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.32% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

