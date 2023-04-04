Global Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibitors Market Size To Exceed USD 38.90 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 42.55%

New York, United States , April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibitors Market Size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2021 to USD 38.90 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.55% during the forecast period.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Isocitrate Dehydrogenase is an enzyme that participates in the conversion of tricarboxylic acid cycle isocitrate to ketoglutarate. In a two-step reaction, IDH is essential in catalyzing the reversible conversion of isocitrate to alpha-ketoglutarate and CO2 in a two-step reaction. They could also bind allosterically to the connection between two promoters of the isocitrate dehydrogenase enzyme dimer. Changes in the enzyme IDH1 begin to cause metabolic changes and the sustained formation of 2-hydroxyglutarate. 2-HG is an oncometabolite because it inhibits the activity of α-ketoglutarate-dependent dioxygenases such as ten-eleven translocation enzymes. IDH has a major role in a variety of physiological processes such as, mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation, glutamine metabolism, lipogenesis, glucose sensing, and cellular redox state modulation. This protein is primarily involved in cellular energy metabolism and plays a vital function in tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle regulation in many tissues.

The rising frequency of acute myeloid leukemia is driving market growth during the forecast period. In adults, acute leukemia is the most common type of leukemia. In adults over 20.450 cases are diagnosed in the United States each year. Moreover, the increasing elderly population and unmet healthcare needs are driving market growth. However, the adverse effects which are included in the dehydrogenase inhibitors such as vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and decreased appetite, can restrain the growth of the market over the year. COVID-19 Impacts

The ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the pharmaceutical industry but it affects the Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibitors market owing to the temporary shutting down of industries in several regions restricted the research and development activities which set back the market growth of Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibitors market.

Global Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibitors Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (IDH1 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor, IDH2 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor, Others), By Application (FLT3 Inhibitor, DH Inhibitor, Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors Market, By Type

Based on type, the global isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitors market is bifurcated into different types, such as IDH1 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor, IDH2 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumors, and Others.

Global Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors Market, By Application

Based on application, the global isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitors market is divided into FLT3 inhibitors, DTH inhibitors, hedgehog pathway inhibitors & others.

North America is projecting the market with the largest market share of 45.2% during the forecast period

North America is dominating the market of global isocitrate dehydrogenase inhibitors during the forecast period due to rising recent technological advancements. Moreover, the availability of numerous cutting-edge pharmacological molecules to improve the therapeutic process also dominates the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow the market substantially during the forecast period owing to the increasing technologies and the rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries like China, and India. However, the rising population is also expected to witness the largest market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibitors Market include Bayer, Agios Pharma, Celgene, Pfizer, Inc., Philogen S.p.A, Ohm Oncology, Tragara/Adastra, Aslan Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and among others.

Recent Development

On May 2020, Agios Pharmaceuticals reported updated data from the ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating single-agent vorasidenib in isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)-mutant advanced solid tumors, including glioma. Amongst the American Society of Clinical Oncology, data from the non-enhancing glioma population were presented in an oral presentation, which is being held virtually.

