Companion Animal Medicine Market Witness Huge Revenue Growth to 2031 | Reveals Latest Insightace Study

Jersey City, NJ, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Companion Animal Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, And Horses), Product (Pharmaceuticals And Medicated Feed Additives), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics), And Indication (Antibiotics and Parasiticides)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Companion Animal Medicine Market is estimated to reach over USD 41.71 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak affected the animal healthcare industry by raising the price of veterinarian treatment and animal testing. Several nations experienced supply chain disruptions and shortages of veterinary medications, mainly as a result of temporary export bans, factory lockdowns, and increased demand for drugs to treat COVID-19. For example, in July 2020, the CDC advised veterinarians to follow a set of recommendations for the care of companion animals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the market is being driven by the rising spending on R&D activities to introduce cutting-edge products in the animal healthcare sector. For instance, Merck Animal Health boosted its Kansas manufacturing facility's capacity to produce animal vaccines by USD 100 million in July 2021.







Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1685





Furthermore, the rise in pet ownership prompted the creation of several pet monitoring and tracking systems that keep an eye on pets' activities and look after their health, propelling the study market's expansion. For instance, Tractive, a provider of GPS-based monitoring devices, introduced an LTE GPS tracker for cats in January 2022. Moreover, Petlibro raised a new 5L Camera Monitoring Automated Pet Feeder in June 2022 as part of its Granary Series. Such improvements are anticipated to increase the need for pet monitoring devices and fuel market expansion.

Recent Developments:

• In January 2022, For the treatment of clinical manifestations of pruritus associated with allergic dermatitis in dogs and the treatment of clinical manifestations of atopic dermatitis in dogs that are at least 12 months old, Zoetis has been granted marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC) for Apoquel chewable tablets (oclacitinib).

List of Prominent Players in the Companion Animal Medicine Market:

Ashish Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (India)

Bimeda, Inc.

Biogénesis Bagó (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Brilliant Bio Pharma (India)

Calier

Ceva Sante Animale (France)

Chanelle Pharma (Ireland)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Eco Animal Health Group Plc. (UK)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US)

Endovac Animal Health (US)

HIPRA (Spain)

Indian Immunologicals Ltd (India)

Intas Pharmaceuticals (India)

Kyoritsu Seiyaku (Japan)

Lutim Pharma Pvt Ltd (India)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Neogen Corporation (US)

Norbrook Holdings Limited (UK)

Orion Group (Finland)

Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co Ltd. (China)

Vetindia Pharmaceuticals limited (India)

Vetoquinol S.A.;

Virbac

Zenex Animal Health India Private Limited (India)

Zoetis, Inc. (US)





Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1685





Companion Animal Medicine Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 19.17 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 41.71 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 9.22 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Animal Type, Product, Distribution Channel, And Indication Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Due to the social distance norms brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic and the rise in work-from-home situations, more individuals are adopting pets since sadness and anxiety are becoming more common diagnoses. For instance, 10,300,000 dogs and 16,700,000 cats were supposedly adopted in Germany in 2021, according to data from the European Pet Food Industry: Facts and Figures 2022 report. In 2021, 21% of German households had at least one cat, and 19% had at least one dog, according to the same source. This demonstrates that cats were adopted more frequently by the general public compared to dogs.

Challenges:

Despite efforts to encourage vaccination usage, it is frequently discovered that total vaccine coverage could be better. This is mainly caused by poor surveillance and reporting mechanisms and a need for immunization awareness. Inadequate data can make choices about the need for vaccines in different places more difficult, even when vaccines are accessible. Moreover, many countries and illnesses' surveillance and reporting systems are still insufficient, which causes late diagnosis and reporting of disease outbreaks. Since pet owners frequently refuse to pay for diagnostic tests, surveillance, and reporting, the main concern is finance. By lowering the prevalence of zoonotic illnesses, improvements to surveillance and reporting systems are anticipated to eventually benefit human health. However, once such investments are made available, the inadequate surveillance and reporting systems for vaccines is expected to restrain the adoption of vaccines for companion animals.

Regional Trends:

Due to factors including increasing pet ownership, increased awareness of pet healthcare and services among pet owners, and the presence of major industry participants in the area, North America is anticipated to lead the companion animal healthcare market over the forecast period. The market is developing due to the rising pet population and care costs. For instance, 70% of households—or 90.5 million homes—own a pet in the United States, according to the American Pet Products Association's (APPA) National Pet Owners Survey 2021–2022. Also, according to APPA, approximately 69 million US homes owned a dog during the 2019–20 timeframe, and 45.3 million families owned a cat.





Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1685





Segmentation of Companion Animal Medicine Market-

By Animal Type-

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others

By Product-

Biologics Vaccines Attenuated Live Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Toxoid Others

Pharmaceuticals Parasiticides Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Analgesics Others

Medicated Feed Additives

By Indication-

Infectious Diseases

Dermatologic Diseases

Pain

Orthopedic Diseases

Behavioral Diseases

Other Indications

By Distribution Channel-

Retail

E-commerce

Hospital Pharmacy

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/discount/1685





About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/