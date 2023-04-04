Trend Innovations Holding (TREN) Acquires Two Technologies in Multi-Billion Dollar Markets - AI Machine Learning & Digital Artworks Markets

Avant! AI™ machine learning technology was purchased to empower InstantFAME™. The global natural language processing (NLP) market is projected to reach $74.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.54% during 2022-2028.



Vilnius, Lithuania, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB:TREN) (“TREN” or the “Company”), a company that creates, develops and acquires innovative software technologies providing complex solutions utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and that also provides Information Technology (IT) consulting services, including project management and software administration, financial and asset management, service management, and event management for IT solutions, today announced that it has acquired two technologies in the AI Machine Learning (Avant! AI™) and Digital Artwork (InstantFAME™) sectors.

Avant! AI™ is designed to provide businesses and consumers with a natural language interface to interact with their devices and systems. The technology utilizes machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to interpret and respond to user requests. The Company plans to utilize this machine learning technology within InstantFAME™’s digital artwork auction platform to create state-of-the-art mobile and web technological platforms to provide an open and fun environment for free auctions of personal artwork.

InstantFAME™ is an entertainment platform for digital ratings and secured sales of digital works, in the form of mobile and web applications.

Natalija Tunevic, the President, CEO of TREN, said, “These acquisitions of cutting-edge technologies have the potential to position the Company at the front of the wave of these rapidly expanding markets. The age of eCommerce has made selling digital art much easier and more profitable. InstantFAME™ enables artists to post their digital work of art, earn followers, likes, and ultimately sell it. Industry experts say that the U.S. digital online art industry is projected to reach nearly $6.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2023.[1]”

Ms. Tunevic continued, “Avant! AI™ machine learning technology was purchased to empower InstantFAME™ as well as other uses that the Company will consider. Experts say that the global natural language processing (NLP) market is projected to reach $74.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.54% during 2022-2028.[2]

“We believe that we are in the right position to capitalize our place in these growing markets and hope to bring value for the benefit of our shareholders. In the near future, we will be providing a deeper dive on these technologies and our plans for monetization of these acquisitions.”

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. The “Thy News” application is one of the company's key projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources. Thy News was created for users who value their time but want to keep up with the latest in world news. The app offers the user the opportunity to create their own news feeds solely from those sources that are of interest to them, as well as creating additional news feeds segmented by topic.

More information about Trend Innovations can be found at https://trendinnovationsholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that express the current beliefs and expectations of Trend Innovations Holding Inc.’s management and Board of Directors. Any statements contained in this press release which do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect our actual results are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Natalija Tunevic

Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

news@trendinnovationsholding.com

