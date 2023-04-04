Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting Market Size to grow USD 2471.1 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 3.55%

New York, United States , April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting Market Size is to grow from USD 1805.6 Million in 2021 to USD 2471.1 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.55% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of postoperative nausea and vomiting by different treatment such as serotonin antagonists, dopamine antagonists, steroids, NK-1 receptor antagonists, non-pharmacological treatment and others is the key driving factor.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) are amongst the most common complication in patients undergoing surgery with general anesthesia. With the growing trend towards ambulatory and daycare surgery, postoperative nausea and vomiting are complex and serious problems in nausea and vomiting in anesthesia practice. In medicine, surgery after anesthesia nausea, and vomiting are suffering symptoms. The global postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market is expanding rapidly due to the increasing incidence rate of postoperative complications and rising demand for combination therapy, as well as the introduction of promising drugs in this segment globally.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting market. The increased cases of SARS-CoV-2 have boosted the use of antiemetics to treat nausea and vomiting induced by COVID-19 or any other medication. For example, in 2021, the study titled “Current Knowledge and recent advances in Intracellular Emetic Signalling System" published in The International Journal of Clinical Practice, it was observed that the use of PONV drug was severely increased during COVID-19 to treat nausea and vomiting.

Based on the distribution channel, the global postoperative nausea and vomiting market is classified into hospitals, retails pharmacies, online distribution, hyper, and super markets.

The serotonin antagonists segment is accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on treatment type, the global postoperative nausea and vomiting market is segmented into serotonin antagonists, dopamine antagonists, steroids, NK-1 receptor antagonists, and non-pharmacological treatment. Among these, the serotonin antagonists segment is dominating the market with the largest market share due to its safety profile and effectiveness as well as the physician gives first preference to the drug treatment in the management of postoperative nausea and vomiting.

In the treatment of postoperative nausea and vomiting, pharmacological anti-emetics for prophylaxis of postoperative nausea and vomiting in adults the drugs included in this segment are, serotonin antagonists; such as ramosetron, granisetron, palonosetron, ondansetron, dolasetron, and tropisetron.

The hospital segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global postoperative nausea and vomiting market is classified into hospitals, retails pharmacies, online distribution, hyper, and super markets. Among these, the hospital segment is dominating the market over the forecast period due to the rising investment in the hospital sector, particularly in emerging countries, which is boosting the number of hospitals.

North America is accounting the market with the largest market share during the forecast period

North America accounted largest market share over the forecast period due to the presence of major key players, continuous technological development, a well-developed healthcare sector, increase healthcare awareness, and the rising prevalence of the disease. Moreover, a presence of several local pharmaceutical companies in this region is expected to grow the market in the North American region.

Europe is also expected second leading region with the largest market share growth of the postoperative nausea and vomiting market owing to rising surgical patient rates and a rise in R &D expenditure in pharmaceuticals. Rising compliances with pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments are attributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting Market include Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck and Co., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ani Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Camurus AB, Eisai Corporation, and many others.

Recent Development

In September 2019, Aloxi, Zuplenz, and Emend, these three therapies approved in the U.S. after 2000, for the treatment of postoperative nausea and vomiting. According to the U.S. Prescription information, the PONV indication was detached from the Emend capsule. However, it remains listed on the label of generic aprepitant capsules. Other PONV medications that have been discontinued in the US include Kytril, Phenergan, and Compazine. The generic versions of the majority therapies approved prior to 2000 are now utilized for management of Postoperative nausea and vomiting market.





