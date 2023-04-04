Flip Classroom Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Digitization of the Education Sector Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flip Classroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flip (Flipped) classroom market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.45% during 2022-2028.



A flip classroom is an innovative teaching model where the learning takes place through an online mode rather than the conventional classroom mode of teaching. In this setup, students watch live or pre-recorded lectures, work together with fellow students and take guidance from a mentor through the web.

It provides learning flexibility to the students as they are free to learn at their own pace. The content available to the students in video and audio formats is more engaging and is retained better as this model encourages the student to practice self-study and provides ample opportunities to explore the subject themselves.



The increasing trend of digitization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. This, coupled with the growing popularity of personalized learning among the masses and the development of online education communities, has significantly contributed to the demand for flipped classrooms. Educational institutions are currently deploying flip learning programs as they enable enhanced interaction among students and teachers which helps instructors in effectively understanding the individual needs of each student.

Furthermore, they also allow easy understanding of any concept to the students who can access and download the lectures, usually stored in an online repository, and can rewind, pause and play them any number of times. Rising disposable income levels, increasing research and development (R&D) to improve the available educational facilities and technological innovations are also catalyzing the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global flip classroom market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product and end-user.



Breakup by Product:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by End-User:

Higher Education

K-12

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Echo360, Inc., Panopto, Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, Inc., City & Guilds Group, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Dell Inc., Haiku Learning Systems, Inc., Mediacore, N2N Services Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc., Saba Software, Inc., Schoology Inc. and TechSmith Corporation.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

