New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oral Solid Dosage Manufacturing Market - Distribution by Type of Finished Dosage Form, Type of Packaging, Scale of Operation, Company Size, Therapeutic Area, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443479/?utm_source=GNW

Nonetheless, th e demand for oral solid dosage (OSD) forms, including tablets and capsules, remains unparalleled. In fact, over two-thirds of the total drugs prescribed worldwide are dispensed in the form of oral solids. , In addition to being cost effective and relatively more stable as compared to their large molecule counterparts, these orally administered small molecules are patient-centric, and therefore play a critical role in fixing the medication adherence problem. Since the demand for oral solid drugs is rising, the development of modified oral solid formulations (including disintegrating tablets (ODTs), combination products and prolonged-, controlled-, and sustained- release dosage forms) that can improve API solubility and enhance bioavailability can offer the drug developers a huge opportunity to stand out in this mature and competitive market. However, the manufacturing of specialized solid doses, especially those containing highly potent APIs, from early development formulations to scale-up is a complex process that requires multidisciplinary expertise. Consequently, drug developers are increasingly relying on contract service providers with specialized equipment and a trained workforce to navigate the technical and routine operations-related challenges, including those associated with complex formulations, stringent regulatory requirements and multiple suppliers. Considering the immense popularity of oral solid dosage forms, especially amongst the pediatric and geriatric populations, we believe that the demand for conventional as well as modified oral solid formulations is likely to drive commendable growth within the contract manufacturing market in the coming years.



KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

The “Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Finished Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsules, Granules, Powders and Others), Type of Packaging (Blisters, Sachets, Inhalers, Bottles and Others), Scale of Operation (Preclinical, Clinical and Commercial), Company Size (Small, Mid-sized, Large and Very Large), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorder, Neurological Disorder, Cardiovascular Disorder, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorder, Respiratory Disorder, Immunological Disorder, Genetic Disorder, Gastrointestinal Disorder and Others, and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing, over a span of 12 years. The report answers the following key questions related to this domain.



Q1. What are the Current Opportunities within the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market?

Although biologics have provided breakthroughs for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs, the approval of orally administered small molecule entities has been on the rise, recently. In fact, around 84% of the best-selling pharmaceuticals are administered orally. In addition, oral solids account for nearly 30% of the small molecules in the development pipeline. The oral solid dosage market is expected to continue to grow at a healthy rate, and as a result, we anticipate a surge in demand for the affiliated development and manufacturing support.



Q2. What is the Current Market Landscape and Recent Trends in the Oral Solid Drug Contract Manufacturing Domain?

Presently, close to 300 companies have the required capabilities to offer oral solid dosage contract manufacturing services across different scales of operation. More than 30% of these players serve as one-stop-shops, possessing an extensive range of capabilities (from formulation and analytical development to quality, regulatory support and commercialization) to meet client requirements. In order to cater to the increasing demand for OSD products, several CMOs and CDMOs have established strategic partnerships with other industry players and carried out expansion projects, thereby differentiating their offerings through niche enabling technologies, formulation expertise and manufacturing capacities, across different scales of operations.



Q3. What are the Key Benefits Offered by Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) Formulations?

Oral solid dosage formulations, including tablets, capsules, granules, sachets, powders, dry powder inhalers, and lozenges represent the most preferred dosage forms that are widely accepted by patients, worldwide. These time-tested means of treatment are relatively easy to manufacture, package and transport, offer good physical and chemical stability, and facilitate simple and accurate dosing. In addition, various coating methods make them easier to swallow, and allow modification of shape and color for aesthetic purposes. Moreover, the low production costs of oral solid formulations make them an economical option for manufacturers, healthcare institutions and patients.



Q4. What is the Need for Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) in the Oral Solid Dosage Domain?

Despite being the oldest and most-well understood formulation, oral solid dosage development and manufacturing is associated with several complications and challenges, including toxicity associated with potent APIs, complexity of formulations, deviations in quality, utility or transportation disruption and bottlenecks in process scale-up. Further, manufacturing of high-value dosage forms, including pediatric, geriatric, anti-abuse, controlled-release, and taste-masked drugs requires cutting-edge technologies which are expensive to acquire. As a result, around 60-70% of the companies engaged in this domain prefer to outsource their clinical and commercial manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) or contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), enabling the former to focus on their core research and development competencies.



Q5. What are the Key Challenges Faced by Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturers?

The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is highly competitive, as several in-house pharmaceutical operations are being converted to offer CMO services and existing service providers are expanding their service offerings. Moreover, owing to the increase in consolidation within the pharmaceutical industry, the customer base for contract manufacturers is declining. In order to navigate the growing competition, oral solid dosage contract manufacturers are making an active effort to enhance their offerings by manufacturing high and uniform quality products in a cost-effective manner, while accommodating the diverse expectations of sponsor companies.

Q6. What are the Key Trends Shaping the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Industry?

Considering the evolving customer demands and continuous updates in the regulatory requirements, innovator companies and manufacturers of oral solid dosage products must upgrade their capabilities in order to maintain dominance in the overall pharmaceutical sector. From a regulatory perspective, concepts from Industry 4.0, including quality by design (QbD) and process analytical technology (PAT) principles, are increasingly being implemented to optimize and accelerate pharmaceutical processes. In addition, the paradigm shift from batch to continuous manufacturing is instrumental in lowering the investment and operating costs, while concurrently improving the product quality and reducing the time to market. The efforts to develop more agile, responsive, and reproducible manufacturing processes are being combined with the applications of advanced technologies, including track-and trace systems, nano-milling, 3D printing technology, which enable the production of highly engineered drug products in a streamlined manner.



Q7. What is the Market Size of the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market?

The oral solid dosage form continues to play a major role in the contract manufacturing industry, representing about 60% of the market. In the foreseen future, as several promising leads move into the clinic and / or get commercialized, the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is projected to grow at a noteworthy rate, in the period between 2023-2035. The opportunities for growth within this industry primarily exist in the high potency products as well as the niche products, including fixed dose combinations, orally disintegrating tablets, minitablets, flavored chewables, double-layered and multiple-layers tablets. In terms of geography, the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace by 2035.



Q8. Who are the Key Players in the Oral Solid Dosage Manufacturing Market?

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Aenova, Alcami, Almac, Cambrex, Catalent, CMIC, Contract Pharmacal, Delpharm, Hetero Drugs, Madras Pharmaceuticals, Micro Labs and Recipharm.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.

A general overview of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing, highlighting details on the various types and components of oral solid dosage forms. Additionally, it presents information on the oral solid dosage manufacturing process. Further, it highlights the emerging trends in oral solid dosage manufacturing domain, featuring information on the commonly outsourced manufacturing operations. The chapter concludes with a discussion on key considerations while selecting a CDMO partner, the affiliated risks and future perspectives of growth in this domain.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of the companies offering oral solid dosage contract manufacturing services, based on several relevant parameters, including year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, company ownership (privately held and publicly owned), type of service provider (CDMOs and CMOs), type of business segment (active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms (FDFs)) , type of service(s) offered (pre-formulation / formulation development, process development, analytical, scale-up, packaging, regulatory and others), type of finished dosage form(s) manufactured (tablet, capsules, granules, powders and others), type of packaging offered (blisters, sachets / pouches / bags, inhalers, bottles and others), scale(s) of operation (preclinical, clinical, and commercial) and additional manufacturing capabilities (continuous oral solid dosage manufacturing and highly potent oral solid dosage manufacturing. It also features information on the regulatory certifications and accreditations, along with information on the location of manufacturing facilities.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing service providers based on supplier strength (in terms of years of experience) and service strength (considering type of service(s) offered, type of finished dosage form(s), type of packaging offered, scale(s) of operation, regulatory certification(s) and location of facilities).

A detailed analysis of the capabilities of oral solid dosage contract manufacturers established across the key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), based on several relevant parameters, including type of type of service(s) offered, type of finished dosage form(s) manufactured, type of packaging offered and scale(s) of operation.

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the contract manufacturing of oral solids (shortlisted based on strength of service portfolio). Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its oral solid dosage service portfolio, manufacturing capabilities and facilities, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An insightful make versus buy framework, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by oral solid dosage drug developers, while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO or CDMO partner.

A detailed analysis of the recent expansions (since 2017) undertaken by various service providers in order to augment their respective oral solid dosage contract manufacturing portfolios, based on a several relevant parameters, including year of expansion, purpose of expansion (capability expansion, capacity expansion, facility expansion, new facility), type of finished dosage form, geographical location of expanded facility, and most active players (in terms of number of expansions).

An estimate of the global installed capacity (in terms of number of oral solid units and volume of API) for the manufacturing of oral solids, based on information provided by various industry stakeholders in the public domain. It also features distribution of the available capacity on the basis of company size (small, mid-sized, large and very large firms), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of finished dosage form (tablets, capsules, and others) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). Overall, the analysis represents a holistic view of the supply-side of the market, allowing us to present an informed opinion on whether the present capacity will be able to meet the likely future demand.

An informed estimate of the annual clinical and commercial demand for oral solids (in terms of volume of API), across key geographical regions and therapeutic areas.

A detailed analysis of the total cost of ownership for an oral solid dosage contract manufacturing service provider, highlighting the expenses associated with the establishment and maintenance of an oral solid dosage manufacturing facility, over a period of 20 years.

A detailed discussion on various guidelines laid down by major regulatory bodies, across different countries, featuring an elaborative assessment of over 300 CMOs engaged in this domain, along with information on their operational approvals, certifications received, and relative popularity of the key regulatory body. Additionally, the chapter features an insightful multi-dimensional bubble analysis, presenting a comparison of the current regulatory scenario in key geographies.

A case study on the current market landscape of taste masking service providers for oral solids, providing information on scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial), manufacturing scalability, other service(s) offered along with information on type of formulation (tablets, granules, capsules, semi-solids and others), end users (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and others), techniques used for taste masking (hot melt extrusion, microencapsulation, coating, ion exchange resin and others), branch of healthcare (pediatrics, geriatrics and others) and regional capability. Further, the chapter includes the current market landscape of taste masking technology providers, providing information on technology name, techniques used, type of finished dosage form (tablets, capsules, powder and others), end users (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and others) along with information on patent, availability of technology for partnerships and licensing. In addition, the chapter provides details on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters of companies providing taste masking services and technologies for oral solids.

A case study on the overall market landscape of bioavailability enhancement service providers for oral solids, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, bioavailability enhancement principle supported (solubility enhancement, absorption enhancement, sustained release and others), bioavailability enhancement approach employed, including [A] solid dispersion (spray-dried dispersion, hot melt extrusion, polymers, agglomeration / granulation, lyophilization, inclusion complexes, super critical fluid, solvent evaporation and other solid dispersion approaches), [B] size reduction (conversion to nanotechnology-based formulation, high pressure homogenization / micronization, bead layering, microfluidics, and other miscellaneous size reduction approach), [C] lipid-based (liposomes, self-emulsifying drug delivery system, excipients, micelles, lipid-nanotechnology based formulations and other lipid-based formulations), and other bioavailability enhancement approaches (co-crystallization, chemical modification, and other miscellaneous bioavailability enhancement technologies), type of dosage form supported (solids, fine particles and semi-solids).



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market over the coming years. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period, 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity have been further segmented based on relevant parameters, including type of finished dosage form (tablets, capsules, granules, powders and others), type of packaging (blisters, sachets, inhalers, bottles and others), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), company size (small, mid-sized, large and very large), therapeutic areas (oncological disorder, neurological disorder, cardiovascular disorder, infectious disease, metabolic disorder, respiratory disorder, immunological disorder, genetic disorder, gastrointestinal disorder and others), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios of the industry’s evolution.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.





FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Question 1: What is the global market size of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

Answer: The current oral solid contract manufacturing market size is anticipated to be over USD 30 billion.



Question 2: Which are the top players in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

Answer: Presently, close to 300 companies are engaged in offering oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market, worldwide. The top players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Aenova, Alcami, Almac, Cambrex, Catalent, CMIC, Contract Pharmacal, Delpharm, Hetero Drugs, Madras Pharmaceuticals, Micro Labs and Recipharm.



Question 3: How many contract service providers possess capabilities to handle oral solid therapies based on highly potent APIs (HPAPIs)?

Answer: Over 40% of the contract service providers engaged in this domain claim to have the requisite capabilities for the safe handling and containment of highly potent oral solids.



Question 4: What are the factors driving the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

Answer: The factors driving the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market include the emergence of virtual pharmaceutical companies, and the surge in demand for novel oral solid formulations, such as such as pediatric / geriatric, taste-masked, abuse-deterrent and control release products that improve patient compliance.



Question 5: Which region has the highest market share in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

Answer: North America captures around 60% share in the current oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market, followed by Europe.



Question 6: What are the leading market segments in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

Answer: Currently, the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is dominated by tablet and capsule formulations. This can be attributed to several advantages offered by these dosage forms, including portability, ease in swallowing, excellent bioavailability and medical adherence. Further, in terms of company size, established players (with over 10,000 employees) are likely to capture over 50% of the current and future market, owing to their enhanced capabilities and huge production capacities.



Question 7: What is the growth rate (CAGR) in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

Answer: The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% in the coming years.



Question 8: What are the upcoming trends in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

Answer: The market is presently witnessing the adoption of Industry 4.0 concepts, such as QbD and PAT. Further, several service providers are establishing / expanding their continuous manufacturing lines for the production of oral solids, thereby reducing manufacturing cost (by 15-30%), manpower (by 50-70%) and power consumption (by 40%).



Question 9: What are the current initiatives undertaken by big pharma players engaged in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

Answer: In order to tap the lucrative opportunity in this rapidly growing market, big pharma players have undertaken several initiatives, including strengthening product portfolio, establishing agreements, acquisitions and making investments. For instance, in August 2022, Catalent acquired Metrics Contract Services for USD 475 million to expand its high-potent and oral solid dosage manufacturing capabilities.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 1 is a preface providing an introduction to the full report, Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023-2035.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing, highlighting details on the various types and components of oral solid dosage forms. Additionally, it presents information on oral solid dosage manufacturing process, featuring information on operations that are commonly outsourced to CDMOs and CMOs. The chapter concludes with a discussion on key considerations while selecting a CDMO partner, the affiliated risks and future perspectives of growth in this domain.



Chapter 4 includes detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of the companies offering oral solid dosage contract manufacturing services, based on several relevant parameters, including year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, company ownership (privately held and publicly owned), type of service provider (CDMOs and CMOs), type of business segment (active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms (FDFs)), , type of service(s) offered (pre-formulation / formulation development, process development, analytical, scale-up, packaging, regulatory and others), type of finished form(s) manufactured (tablet, capsules, granules, powders and others), type of packaging offered (blisters, sachets / pouches / bags, inhalers, bottles and others) and scale(s) of operation (preclinical, clinical, and commercial) and additional manufacturing capabilities (continuous oral solid dosage manufacturing and highly potent oral solid dosage manufacturing). It also features information on the regulatory certifications and accreditations, along with information on the location of manufacturing facilities.



Chapter 5 presents a detailed competitiveness analysis of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing service providers based on supplier strength (in terms of years of experience) and service strength (considering type of service(s) offered, type of finished dosage form(s), type of packaging, scale(s) of operation, regulatory certification(s) and location of facilities).



Chapter 6 includes a detailed analysis of the capabilities of oral solid dosage contract manufacturers established across the key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), based on several relevant parameters, including type of service(s) offered, type of finished dosage form(s), type of packaging offered and scale(s) of operation.



Chapter 7 features profiles of key players engaged in the contract manufacturing of oral solids (shortlisted based on strength of service portfolio). Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available) along with information on its oral solid dosage service portfolio, manufacturing capabilities and facilities, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 provides an insightful make versus buy framework, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by oral solid dosage drug developers, while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO or CDMO partner.



Chapter 9 presents a detailed analysis of the recent expansions (since 2017) undertaken by various service providers in order to augment their respective oral solid dosage contract manufacturing portfolios, based on a several relevant parameters, including year of expansion, purpose of expansion (capability expansion, capacity expansion, facility expansion, new facility), type of finished dosage form manufactured, geographical location of expanded facility, and most active players (in terms of number of expansions).



Chapter 10 presents an estimate of the global, installed capacity (in terms of number of oral solid units and volume of API) for the manufacturing of oral solids, based on information provided by various industry stakeholders in the public domain. It also features distribution of the available capacity on the basis of company size (small, mid-sized, large and very large firms), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of finished dosage form (tablets, capsules, others), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). Overall, the analysis represents a holistic view of the supply-side of the market, allowing us to present an informed opinion on whether the present capacity will be able to meet the likely future demand.



Chapter 11 includes an informed estimate of the annual clinical and commercial demand for oral solids (in terms of volume of API), across key geographical regions and therapeutic areas.



Chapter 12 provides a detailed analysis of the total cost of ownership for an oral solid dosage contract manufacturing service provider, highlighting the expenses associated with the establishment and maintenance of an oral solid dosage manufacturing facility, over a period of 20 years.



Chapter 13 features a detailed discussion on various guidelines laid down by major regulatory bodies, across different countries, featuring an elaborative assessment of over 300 CMOs engaged in this domain, along with information on their operational approvals, certifications received, and relative popularity of the key regulatory body. Additionally, the chapter features an insightful multi-dimensional bubble analysis, presenting a comparison of the current regulatory scenario in key geographies.



Chapter 14 features a case study on the current market landscape of taste masking service providers for oral solids, providing information on scale(s) of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial), manufacturing scalability, other service(s) offered along with information on type of finished dosage form (tablets, granules, capsules, semi-solids and others), end users (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and others), techniques used for taste masking (hot melt extrusion, microencapsulation, coating, ion exchange resin and others), branch of healthcare (pediatrics, geriatrics and others) and regional capability. Further, the chapter includes the current market landscape of taste masking technology providers, providing information on technology name, techniques used, type of finished dosage form (tablets, capsules, powder and others), end users (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and others) along with information on patent, availability of technology for partnerships and licensing. In addition, the chapter provides details on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters of companies providing taste masking services and technologies for oral solids.



Chapter 15 features a case study on the overall market landscape of bioavailability enhancement service providers for oral solids, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, bioavailability enhancement principle supported (solubility enhancement, absorption enhancement, sustained release and others), bioavailability enhancement approach employed, including [A] solid dispersion (spray-dried dispersion, hot melt extrusion, polymers, agglomeration / granulation, lyophilization, inclusion complexes, super critical fluid, solvent evaporation and other solid dispersion approaches), [B] size reduction (conversion to nanotechnology-based formulation, high pressure homogenization / micronization, bead layering, microfluidics, and other miscellaneous size reduction approach), [C] lipid-based (liposomes, self-emulsifying drug delivery system, excipients, micelles, lipid-nanotechnology based formulations and other lipid-based formulations), and other bioavailability enhancement approaches (co-crystallization, chemical modification, and other miscellaneous bioavailability enhancement technologies), type of dosage form supported (solids, fine particles and semi-solids).

Chapter 16 presents a market forecast and opportunity analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till 2035. We have segregated the current and upcoming opportunity based on type of finished dosage form (tablets, capsules, granules, powders and others), type of packaging offered (blisters, sachets, inhalers, bottles and others), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), company size (small, mid-sized, large and very large), therapeutic areas (oncological disorder, neurological disorder, cardiovascular disorder, infectious disease, metabolic disorder, respiratory disorder, immunological disorder, genetic disorder, gastrointestinal disorder and others), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Lat

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443479/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________