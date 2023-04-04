The global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market has gained significant importance over the years 2019-2022

New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Frequency Band, Drone Type, Component, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443957/?utm_source=GNW





Furthermore, enabling beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations, size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements for SATCOM terminals and deployment of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation technologies are driving the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market growth across sectors.



Impact



The global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market has reached great advancement in a variety of fields, such as precision agriculture and environmental monitoring, surveillance and mapping, and delivery services.The major challenges in the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market are cybersecurity, regulatory challenges, limited bandwidth, and supply chain challenges.



The most pressing challenge facing the drone industry is regulation.With more and more UAVs being deployed and generating increasing amounts of data, there is a growing demand for high-bandwidth communication links.



However, there is a finite amount of available bandwidth, which can limit the number of UAVs that can be deployed and the amount of data that can be transmitted. Additionally, the development and deployment of satellite communication systems is another challenge. Moreover, these challenges are impacting the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market. On the other hand, the demand for high-speed, low latency, and secure communication links are the major drivers of growth in the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

• Marine Surveillance

• Disaster Management

• Surveying and Mapping

• Industrial Inspection and Monitoring

• Military ISR

• Agriculture and Forestry

• Civil Surveillance

• Cinematography



Based on application, the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market is expected to be dominated by the agriculture and forestry segment during the forecast period.



Segmentation 2: by Drone Type

• Fixed Wing

• Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)

• High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)

• Mini UAVs

• VTOL

• Rotary Wing

• Single-Rotor

• Multi-Rotor



Segmentation 3: by Frequency Band

• Ku Band

• Ka Band

• X Band

• C Band

• S Band

• L Band

• Q Band

• V Band



The global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market by frequency band includes the Ku band, which is expected to dominate the market.



Segmentation 4: by Component

• Antennae

• Amplifier

• Upconverter

• Downconverter

• Analog-to-Digital Converter

• Digital-to-Analog Converter

• Modulator

• Demodulator

• Encoder

• Decoder

• Scrambler

• Descrambler

• Multiplexer

• Demultiplexer

• User Interface

• Wiring Solution

• Power Unit

• Casing



The global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market by component includes a user interface, which is expected to dominate the market.



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - France, Germany, Russia, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa and South America



Europe accounted for the highest share of 29.88% in the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market by value in 2022, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region.



Recent Developments in the Global UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market



• On January 2023, as part of the Iris air traffic modernization program, Inmarsat Global Limited and the European Space Agency (ESA) signed a contract to develop a tiny satellite terminal for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), clearing the path for their safe integration into commercial airspace.

• On December 2022, Inmarsat Global Limited collaborated with LikeAbird, a manufacturer of innovative systems, products, and solutions for the UAV and robotics industries, to drive technology development and reinforce Velaris as the BVLOS service of choice.

• In November 2022, Gilat Satellite Networks signed a multi-year, multimillion-dollar strategic agreement with a UAV manufacturer to enable advanced capabilities in high/medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles via next-generation BRP60 satellite communication terminals.

• In April 2022, SKYTRAC signed a contract with Kea Aerospace to provide a midband Iridium Certus SATCOM terminal to be installed onboard its HALE UAV platform.

• In March 2022, Iridium Communications Inc. partnered with AnsuR Technologies to provide Iridium with its video compression software into Iridium Certus service. The service would provide high-precision communication services for its customers, including emergency responders, global militaries, NGOs, and businesses.

• In February 2022, Harvest Technology Group partnered with Inmarsat Global Limited to launch ultra-low bandwidth C2 data and high definition (HD) livestream capabilities to the commercial UAV market in London.

• In December 2021, Nordic Unmanned signed a contract with SKYTRAC Systems LTD. for the installation of IMS -350 on a Staaker BG-200 UAV, enabling command and control capabilities during mapping, photogrammetry, LiDAR scanning flight operations and logistical operations.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market:

• Evolving SWaP Requirements for UAV SATCOM Terminals

• Enabling BVLOS Drone Operations

• Increased Deployment of Satellite Constellation



Following are the challenges for the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market:

• Cybersecurity

• Regulatory Challenges

• Dependence on Satellite Availability

• Limited Bandwidth



Following are the opportunities for the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market:

• Increase in the Bandwidth up to 20 Megabits per Second



How can this report add value to an organization?



Platform/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader to understand the different types of frequency bands and components utilized in the SATCOM terminal. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different satellite terminal components such as antennae, amplifier, modem, user interface, wiring solution, and casing.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market has seen major development activities by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts to strengthen their position in the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market.



For instance, on January 2023, as part of the Iris air traffic modernization program, Inmarsat Global Limited and the European Space Agency (ESA) signed a contract to develop a tiny satellite terminal for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), clearing the path for their safe integration into commercial airspace. Furthermore, in December 2022, Inmarsat Global Limited collaborated with LikeAbird, a manufacturer of innovative systems, products, and solutions for the UAV and robotics industries, to drive technology development and reinforce Velaris as the BVLOS service of choice.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market analyzed and profiled in the study involve satellite terminal manufacturers that offer antennae, amplifier, modem, user interface, wiring solution, and casing.Moreover, a detailed market share analysis of the players operating in the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market offers advanced technologies such as phased array antennae and hybrid communication systems.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company’s coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



In 2021, the top segment players leading the market included established players, constituting 68% of the presence in the market. Emerging market participants include startup entities that account for approximately 32% of the presence in the market.



Key Companies Profiled



• Honeywell International Inc.

• Cobham Aerospace Communications

• Thales Group

• Get SAT Ltd.

• Viasat Inc.

• Harvest Technology Group Pty Limited.

• SKYTRAC Systems Ltd.

• Gilat Satellite Networks

• Inmarsat Global Limited

• CTECH

• Indra

• Cowave Communication Technology Co., Ltd

• Orbit Communication Systems Ltd.

• Hughes Network Systems, LLC



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

