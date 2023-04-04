Global Cell Culture Market Report 2023: Government Support and Funding for Cell-Based Research Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables (Media, Sera, Reagent), Vessel (Roller bottle, Cell Factory), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuges, Incubators)), Application (mAbs, Vaccines, Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User - Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell culture market is projected to reach USD 51.3 billion by 2028 from USD 27.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the adoption of single-use technologies, growing focus on product development, growing popularity of monoclonal antibodies, and growth in cell and gene therapies and stem cell research. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.
The supporting equipment sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the equipment segment during the forecast period
By product, the supporting equipment sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the equipment segment. Cell culture supporting equipment includes filtration systems, cell counters, carbon dioxide incubators, centrifuges, autoclaves, microscopes, biosafety cabinets, and other supporting equipment such as pipetting aids, pipettes, cell inserts, cell scrapers, cell lifters, cell spreaders, pH meters, shakers, flow cytometers, and water baths. These equipment play a vital role in maintaining optimum cell culture conditions. The increasing focus on cancer research, cell-based research and stem-cell research coupled with the rising need to meet the GMP standards and regulations is expected to fuel the segment market growth.
Europe: The second largest region in the cell culture market
Factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising government investments in life sciences, and increasing focus on stem cell research and regenerative medicine are driving the growth of the cell culture market in Europe. Moreover, several conferences, symposia, seminars, trade fairs, annual events, and workshops are being organized in Europe to create awareness of cell culture products.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Government Support and Funding for Cell-Based Research
- Emerging Cell Culture Technologies for Cell-Based Vaccines
- Growing Popularity of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Adoption of Single-Use Technologies
- Growing Focus on Product Development
- Growth in Cell and Gene Therapies and Stem Cell Research
- Incidence of Infectious Diseases
Restraints
- High Cost of Cell Biology Research
- Limitations in Producing High-Density Cell Cultures
Opportunities
- Demand for 3D Over 2D Cell Cultures
- Growth Hotspots in Emerging Economies
- Challenges
- Disposal of Plastic Consumables
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|692
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$27.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$51.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Cell Culture Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
Table 18 Market, by Product, 2020-2028 (USD Million)
6.2 Consumables
6.2.1 Sera, Media, and Reagents
6.2.2 Vessels
6.2.3 Accessories
6.3 Equipment
6.3.1 Supporting Equipment
6.3.2 Bioreactors
6.3.3 Storage Equipment
7 Cell Culture Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
Table 277 Market, by Application, 2020-2028 (USD Million)
7.2 Biopharmaceutical Production
7.2.1 Monoclonal Antibody Production
7.2.2 Vaccine Production
7.2.3 Other Therapeutic Protein Production
7.3 Diagnostics
7.4 Drug Screening & Development
7.5 Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine
7.5.1 Cell & Gene Therapy
7.5.2 Other Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Applications
7.6 Other Applications
8 Cell Culture Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
Table 330 Cell Culture Market, by End-user, 2020-2028 (USD Million)
8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8.3 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
8.4 Research & Academic Institutes
8.5 Other End-users
9 Cell Culture Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Appendix
12.1 Discussion Guide
12.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
12.3 Customization Options
Companies Mentioned
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Danaher Corporation (US)
- Corning Incorporated (US)
- Eppendorf AG (Germany)
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan)
- Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Getinge AB (Sweden)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
- Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)
- HiMedia Laboratories (India)
- STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)
- Caisson Laboratories Inc. (US)
- PromoCell GmbH (Germany)
- InvivoGen (US)
- Pan-Biotech GmbH (Germany)
- Cellexus (UK)
- Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)
- Adolf Kuhner AG (Switzerland)
- SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US)
- ANGUS Chemical Company (US)
- Biospherix Ltd. (US)
