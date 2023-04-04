Global Healthcare Fabrics Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $29.19 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fabrics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global healthcare fabrics market grew from $18.36 billion in 2022 to $20.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The healthcare fabrics market is expected to grow to $29.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Major players in the healthcare fabrics market are Knoll, Inc., Brentano Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd., Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Advanced Fabrics, Carnegie Fabrics, Herculite, Berry Global Group Inc., Carnegie Fabrics LLC, Eximus Corporation, Herman Miller, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc., Arc-Com, Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics, Fabrico, Bally Ribbon Mills, and Precision Fabric Group, Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The healthcare fabric market consists of sales of woven fabric, non-woven fabric, polyurethane, dressing clothes, surgical clothes, polyvinyl chloride, and butylene esters.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Healthcare fabrics refer to a technical textile with a focus on fiber-based goods used in healthcare settings for hygiene, prevention, and care that may also be antimicrobial, which guards against bacterial growth on the fabric. Healthcare fabrics are made from versatile fibrous fabrics and structures and are utilised in a medical environment either for the medication of an injury or for the arranging of an appropriate condition in clinical treatment.



Europe was the largest region in the healthcare fabrics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare fabrics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main healthcare fabrics' raw materials include polypropylene, cotton, polyester, viscose and polyamide. Polypropylene is a flexible resin polymer and is used in absorbable dressings, as absorbents, and in the packaging of medical liquids. The different healthcare fabrics types include non-woven, woven, and knitted, which are used for applications such as dressing products, clothing, hygiene products, wall coverings, privacy curtains, bedding, blankets, and other applications.



Increasing government initiatives towards hygiene are driving the growth of the healthcare fabrics market. Governments across the world are focusing on improving consumer awareness of hygiene and health issues. Medical textiles are used in various areas such as bedding, clothing, surgical gowns, cloth wipes, diapers, and others, which increases demand for antimicrobial textiles and healthcare fabrics. Hygiene issues influence buyers to purchase sustainable antimicrobial textiles that are built of pure fibres with a herbal finish.

Healthcare fabric companies are increasingly focusing on developing sustainable fabrics for use in the healthcare industry. Companies are focusing on manufacturing fabrics that pose low environmental risk and emit fewer carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

The countries covered in the healthcare fabrics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.08 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $29.19 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Healthcare Fabrics Market Characteristics



3. Healthcare Fabrics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Healthcare Fabrics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Healthcare Fabrics Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Healthcare Fabrics Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Healthcare Fabrics Market



5. Healthcare Fabrics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Healthcare Fabrics Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Healthcare Fabrics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Healthcare Fabrics Market, Segmentation By Raw Material, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Polypropylene

Cotton

Polyester

Viscose

Polyamide

6.2. Global Healthcare Fabrics Market, Segmentation By Fabric Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Non-woven

Woven

Knitted

6.3. Global Healthcare Fabrics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Dressing Products

Clothing

Hygiene Products

Wall Coverings

Privacy Curtains

Bedding And Blankets

Other Applications

7. Healthcare Fabrics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Healthcare Fabrics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Healthcare Fabrics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8d5j4e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment