The global industrial computed radiography market is estimated to reach $68.8 million in 2033 from $59.1 million in 2022, at a growth rate of 1.49% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The growth in the industrial computed radiography system market is expected to be driven by the evolution of Industry 4.0 practices and an increase in the need for portable radiography systems.



Market Lifecycle Stage



Conventionally, the industrial non-destructive radiography inspection methods are carried out using the conventional X-Ray machine that uses film to capture images of the defects, and the technicians identify the defects from the film manually.This method consumed huge time to capture the image and required skilled laborers to operate the equipment and identify images.



In addition, it requires a huge storage facility to store the films. So, the radiography solution manufacturers developed an upgraded version of conventional X-Ray solutions known as industrial computed radiography.



The industrial computed radiography solutions help the technician to capture the image using an imaging plate and convert the image into a digital format using a computed radiography (CR) reader.This reduced the time of capturing the image and helped to visualize the defects digitally using the review station and acquisition software.



Furthermore, it helps to save the image of the defects digitally, which requires the cost spent on storage facilities and can be shared with clients easily.



One of the major factors attributing to the demand of industrial computed radiography solution is the rising demand from the commercial aviation industry, which is driven by the order backlog for next-generation commercial aircraft that is expected to be built.



Impact



The global industrial computed radiography market is observing steady growth, which is expected to drive investments and partnerships across computed radiography technology.The major challenge in the industrial computed radiography market is there is lack of skilled laborers to conduct non-destructive testing using computed radiography systems.



In addition, the growth of the digital radiography system increases the demand for real-time image visualization and automatic defect identification technology.This leads the developer to move toward the digital radiography system, which affects the growth of industrial computed radiography systems in the market.



In addition, the oil and gas and aerospace industries are looking for a more compact and portable radiography system that offers real-time image visualization even offshore to rectify the defect quickly and efficiently. Therefore, non-destructive testing service providers and industrial computed radiography system manufacturers are gradually moving toward digital radiography systems from computed radiography systems.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Oil and Gas

• Power and Energy

• Security

• Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Improvised Explosive Device

• Electronics and Semiconductors

• Food and Drugs

• Transportation Infrastructure

• Construction

• Marine

• Manufacturing

• Heavy Industries

• Others



Among all these applications, aerospace and defense and oil and gas are expected to dominate the market.



Segmentation 2: by Component

• Imaging Plates

• Computed Radiography Reader (Digitizer)

• Review Station with Acquisition Software



Based on components, imaging plates are expected to dominate in terms of volume as they are the major consumable in the industrial computed radiography market and are usually replaced after certain intervals.



Segmentation 3: by Region

• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - France, Germany, Russia, U.K, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - Middle and Africa and Latin America



Based on region, the industrial computed radiography market is expected to be dominated by Europe, and in terms of country, the U.S. is expected to dominate during the forecast period.



Recent Developments in the Global Industrial Computed Radiography Market



• In September 2022, DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG partnered with JME Ltd. to develop an innovative X-Ray solution. The partnership would help JME Ltd. to utilize the D-Tect X software with the DXB:1 to inspect circumferential welds in applications such as new pipelines.

• In July 2022, L3Harris Technologies partnered with DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG to utilize ScanX Discover HC computed radiography scanner to electronically capture X-Ray images and then project them digitally on a monitor for evaluation.

• In February 2021, DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG launched a new D-Tect X NDT software, which offers high performance, is user-friendly, and is extremely flexible.

• In November 2019, Rigaku Corporation extended its partnership with Covalent Metrology to install two of its new analytical instruments in the new facility of Covalent Metrology located in Sunnyvale, California.

• In June 2018, Carestream Health partnered with ayData Management, LLC to offer customers integrated DICONDE-based archive storage solutions worldwide. By utilizing the ayData Management NDT archiving suite of products, Carestream’s NDT would be able to enhance its end-to-end digital product line.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the global industrial computed radiography market:

• Emerging Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Industry

• Rising Demand for Computed Radiography Due to the Evolution of Industry 4.0 Practices

• Rising Demand for Portable Computed Radiography



The following are the challenges for the global industrial computed radiography market:

• Lack of Skilled Labors

• Increasing Demand for Real-Time Image Visualization



The following are the opportunities for the global industrial computed radiography market:

• Persisting Need for CR Capabilities in Oil and Gas Domain

• Opportunities in the Aviation/MRO Domain

• Opportunities in Providing NDT Certification to Technician



How can this report add value to an organization?



Platform/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the various component that is integrated with industrial computed radiography to conduct safe, secure, and efficient non-destructive testing.Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the components, such as imaging plates and computed radiography readers.



In addition, it provides a detailed understanding of the acquisition software that the review station uses to review the images captured by the imaging plates.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global industrial computed radiography market has seen major development activities by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.The favored strategy for the companies has been contracted to strengthen their position in the industrial computed radiography market.



For instance, in September 2022, DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG partnered with JME Ltd. to develop an innovative X-Ray solution. The partnership would help JME Ltd. to utilize the D-Tect X software with the DXB:1 to inspect circumferential welds in applications such as new pipelines. Furthermore, in July 2022, L3Harris Technologies partnered with DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG to utilize ScanX Discover HC computed radiography scanner to electronically capture X-Ray images and then project them digitally on a monitor for evaluation.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global industrial computed radiography market analyzed and profiled in the study involve industrial computed radiography manufacturers that offer docking systems and enabling capabilities.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global industrial computed radiography market offers various solutions to conduct non-destructive testing efficiently through portable computed radiography systems.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company’s coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



In 2022, the top segment players leading the market included established players manufacturing industrial computed radiography, constituting 100% of the presence in the market. Since it is an established product, the industrial computed radiography market doesn’t have startups.



Key Companies Profiled



• Carestream Health

• DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG

• FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• MQS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Rigaku Corporation

• Virtual Media Integration

• Waygate Technologies (Baker Hughes Company)



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

