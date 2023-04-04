Education PC Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2028 at a 11.5% CAGR

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education PC Market by Product, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global education PC market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 30.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.52% during 2022-2028. The increasing popularity of smart teaching techniques and the rising demand for digital learning solutions represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Education PC Market Trends:



The widespread adoption of smart teaching platforms and various consumer electronic products, such as laptops, tablets, and desktops, by several educational institutions to deliver interactive modules and videos for teaching purposes represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the shifting user inclination toward digital learning over traditional teaching methodologies is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 and the consequent implementation of worldwide lockdowns metamorphosized the way education was imparted. This, in turn, resulted in the accelerated adoption of digital learning tools, which facilitated the sales of education PC.

Additionally, the extensive utilization of learning management systems (LMS) and learning content management systems (LCMS) by educational content creators to create or update multiple lessons accurately is supporting the market growth. The large-scale integration of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and three-dimensional (3D) animation technologies into educational concepts and devices for offering immersive learning experiences to students is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the rising skill gap and the escalating need for proficient working employees have facilitated the demand for education PC across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to hone technical skills, which is favoring the market growth. Other factors, such as the advent of work-from-home (WFH) and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) models, the rising popularity of massive open online courses (MOOCs), increasing penetration of smart devices, and the easy availability of high-speed internet, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global education PC market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product and application.



Product Insights:

Laptop

Desktop

Tablets

The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the education PC market based on the product. This includes laptops, desktops and tablets. According to the report, laptops represented the largest segment.



Application Insights:

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the education PC market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes primary, secondary, higher education and others. According to the report, higher education accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global education PC market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global education PC market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive education PC markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the competitive structure of the education PC market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global education PC market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Education PC Market



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Laptops

6.2 Desktop

6.3 Tablets



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Primary Education

7.2 Secondary Education

7.3 Higher Education

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell Inc.

Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd.

HP Development Company L.P.

Lenovo Group Limited

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5ifw7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.