Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023: Increase in Government Approvals for Testing Autonomous Trucks on Public Roads Boosts Growth

The global autonomous commercial vehicle market will grow from $6.41 billion in 2022 to $7.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The autonomous commercial vehicle market is expected to grow to $16.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.6%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the autonomous commercial vehicle market in 2022. North America was the second largest region in the autonomous commercial vehicle market. The regions covered in the autonomous commercial vehicle market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in government approvals for testing autonomous trucks on public roads is driving the growth of the autonomous commercial vehicle market. The governments of major countries are allowing the testing of autonomous vehicles to promote the use of commercial vehicles for delivery and other purposes.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) proposed a regulation that would allow companies to deploy or test light-duty autonomous motor trucks or delivery vehicles on the public roads of the state. Under the regulation, companies can test delivery vehicles that weigh less than 10,001 pounds with an approved permit from the DMV. The government's approval for testing autonomous vehicles on roads encourages customers to have a glimpse of such vehicles, creating a potential opportunity for sale shortly, thereby driving the demand for autonomous commercial vehicles over the forthcoming years.



Increasing concerns for cybersecurity and data privacy acts as a major challenge for the autonomous commercial vehicles market. According to a report on issues in autonomous vehicle testing and deployment published by the Congressional Research Service, the USA's policy institute in February 2020, with advances in technology, the concerns for data security and protection of the on-board system against intrusion are increasing. The inbuilt automated components in the vehicle generate a large amount of data about the vehicle, vehicle performance, driver behavior, and precise location. The protection of autonomous vehicles from hackers is of paramount concern to state and federal governments, service providers, manufacturers, and users. Therefore, with advancements in technology, the concerns for data privacy and security are increasing, which, in turn, is likely to act as a major restraint for the growth of the autonomous commercial vehicle market.



In June 2022, Uber Freight, a US-based managed transportation provider, partnered with Waymo Via. This partnership combines the strength of Waymo's autonomous driving technology with the size of Uber Freight's network and cutting-edge marketplace technology, providing a clear path for the cautious and secure introduction of autonomous trucks on US roads. Waymo Via is a US-based autonomous driving technology company.



The countries covered in the autonomous commercial vehicle market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.



1) By Vehicle: Truck; Trailer; Bus; Other Vehicle Types

2) By Automation Level: Driver Assistance; Partial Automation; Conditional Automation; High Automation; Full Automation

3) By Fuel Type: Conventional; Hybrid Vehicle; Electric Vehicle



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.95 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.24 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global

